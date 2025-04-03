Suspect in fatal Tennessee hit-and-run shared victim's daughter's plea for answers on social media

A fatal hit-and-run suspect in Tennessee allegedly shared social media posts about the victim after the March 31 crash.

Grundy County authorities charged Haley Layman, 25, with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and tampering with evidence in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a man named Bobby Green.

Following the alleged crash and before her arrest, Layman not only shared a post about the incident from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, but she also shared a Facebook post from Green's daughter sharing the news of his death.

"I know I don’t post a lot of personal stuff and I never ask for anything, but please if anyone knows who hit my daddy Bobby Dan Green from the back while he was riding his bike down the road going toward Palmer market (pretty sure it was intentional because they came back after they hit him looked at him and left) … please please let me know or Tennessee highway patrol," Green's daughter, Clara, wrote on Facebook.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office said authorities on March 31 "responded to a hit-and-run incident at the intersection of Rock Avenue and Main Street in Palmer, Tennessee" in an April 1 Facebook post.

"An individual riding a bicycle, later identified as Bobby Dan Green of Palmer, was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. Tragically, Mr. Green succumbed to his injuries." the sheriff's office wrote.

Layman's own Facebook profile shows she shared both posts on April 1, the same day authorities arrested her.

"During a joint investigation involving the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Constable Collins, 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, authorities arrested 25-year-old Haley Layman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Bobby Green," the sheriff's office said in an April 1 Facebook post.

An arrest warrant filed in Grundy County and obtained by Fox News Digital alleges that Layman fatally struck a cyclist with her truck on March 31 and then left the scene.

Authorities said Layman, a mom of two, then drove to a neighboring county "for repairs" on her vehicle "in an effort to conceal or tamper with evidence of the crime."

The 25-year-old suspect also apparently told police she had been drinking, which is "why she left the scene," authorities wrote.