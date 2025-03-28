Democrat mayor arrested for DUI seen on bodycam demanding officers call police chief

Bodycam footage from the March 17 DUI arrest of Lumberton Township, New Jersey Mayor Gina LaPlaca shows the stumbling Democrat failing a field sobriety test outside her home.

"No, I'm good," she first tells an arresting officer when he asked if she had anything to drink.

About a minute later, she admitted to drinking alcohol when asked a second time.

LaPlaca has been blasted with calls to resign in the wake of the arrest, with critics noting that she was allegedly driving drunk with her young son in the car.

During the interaction with police, LaPlaca removed her son, whom she was driving home from school, from a car seat in her blue BMW. One officer stayed with the child while others asked LaPlaca questions and conducted a field sobriety test.

The footage shows the side of LaPlaca's car had been scratched, and the passenger side-view mirror nearly destroyed. When an officer asked what she hit, LaPlaca said she did not know.

"You don't have any recollection of hitting anything?" another officer asked.

"No, I don't," she replied.

A witness captured video of LaPlaca driving erratically, police footage shows. He called the police and gave them LaPlaca's license plate information and the police tracked her down at her suburban home just as she was arriving.

She then failed a field sobriety test in the street outside her home before being taken into custody.

Before police left the property, they searched LaPlaca's car and found an open water bottle containing alcohol, the bodycam video shows.

Further footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows a sobbing LaPlaca in a holding cell consenting to a breathalyzer test, but demanding at the same time that an officer call the township's Chief of Police Anthony Nippins.

She was charged with endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger, driving with an expired license and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.

In another video, LaPlaca was lying on a bench in the police station.

"Can I please go home and see my son?" she asked the officer?

He told her that she might have to go to the hospital instead.

She was later escorted out of the police station to an ambulance.

Her husband, Jason Carty, took to Facebook on March 18 to say that LaPlaca struggles with addiction and is getting help.

"Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina LaPlaca is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs," he said.

"I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community."

She is due back in court on April 28.