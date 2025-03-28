Democrat mayor arrested for DUI seen on bodycam demanding officers call police chief

Expand / Collapse search
Peter D'Abrosca
Gina LaPlaca fails sobriety test outside her home Video

Gina LaPlaca fails sobriety test outside her home

Democrat Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested and booked on DUI charges outside her home on March 17. (Credit: Lumberton Township, N.J. Police Department)

Bodycam footage from the March 17 DUI arrest of Lumberton Township, New Jersey Mayor Gina LaPlaca shows the stumbling Democrat failing a field sobriety test outside her home. 

"No, I'm good," she first tells an arresting officer when he asked if she had anything to drink. 

About a minute later, she admitted to drinking alcohol when asked a second time. 

LaPlaca has been blasted with calls to resign in the wake of the arrest, with critics noting that she was allegedly driving drunk with her young son in the car. 

RHODE ISLAND DEMOCRAT LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR DUI ORDERED TO INSTALL CAR BREATHALYZER

laplaca-car-accident

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca stands beside her damaged BMW before failing a sobriety test. (Lumberton Township Police Department)

During the interaction with police, LaPlaca removed her son, whom she was driving home from school, from a car seat in her blue BMW. One officer stayed with the child while others asked LaPlaca questions and conducted a field sobriety test. 

The footage shows the side of LaPlaca's car had been scratched, and the passenger side-view mirror nearly destroyed. When an officer asked what she hit, LaPlaca said she did not know. 

"You don't have any recollection of hitting anything?" another officer asked. 

"No, I don't," she replied.

Mayor LaPlaca arrested for DUI

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested on a DUI charge in New Jersey. (Lumberton Township Police)

A witness captured video of LaPlaca driving erratically, police footage shows. He called the police and gave them LaPlaca's license plate information and the police tracked her down at her suburban home just as she was arriving. 

She then failed a field sobriety test in the street outside her home before being taken into custody. 

WATCH: DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR DUI AFTER FAILING ROADSIDE SOBRIETY TEST AS WIFE SLEPT IN BACKSEAT

Before police left the property, they searched LaPlaca's car and found an open water bottle containing alcohol, the bodycam video shows. 

Further footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows a sobbing LaPlaca in a holding cell consenting to a breathalyzer test, but demanding at the same time that an officer call the township's Chief of Police Anthony Nippins. 

WATCH: Police officer reads Mayor Gina LaPlaca her rights

Lumberton Township Police officer reads Democrat Mayor Gina LaPlaca her rights regarding a breathalyzer test Video

She was charged with endangering/abuse/neglect of a child, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving likely to endanger, driving with an expired license and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. 

In another video, LaPlaca was lying on a bench in the police station.

"Can I please go home and see my son?" she asked the officer? 

He told her that she might have to go to the hospital instead.

WATCH: Mayor rests on bench at police station after DUI arrest

New Jersey Democrat mayor rests on bench at police station Video

She was later escorted out of the police station to an ambulance. 

Fox News Digital reached out to LaPlaca.

DEMOCRAT POLITICIAN BERATES POLICE OFFICER DURING TRAFFIC STOP: 'PULLING OVER YOUR BOSS'

Gina LaPlaca field sobriety test

Lumberton Township Mayor Gina LaPlaca takes a field sobriety test. (Lumberton Township Police Department)

Her husband, Jason Carty, took to Facebook on March 18 to say that LaPlaca struggles with addiction and is getting help. 

"Millions of Americans struggle with addiction and never get help. Gina LaPlaca is someone who has struggled, and is now getting the help she needs," he said. 

"I ask that everyone keep her in their thoughts as she moves forward on her road to recovery. Please ignore the exaggerated political hyperbole and keep in mind her passion for helping others. This should not erase all the things she has accomplished for our community."

She is due back in court on April 28. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.