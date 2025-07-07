Family-owned Texas restaurant works to feed first responders: 'We're thankful for them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

KERRVILLE, TEXAS – Business owners in Texas are rolling up their sleeves to serve those who serve others.

As first responders work to comb through the debris and destruction, the owners and staff at Billy Gene’s are cooking up Hill Country favorites for the men and women helping their community.

"On the day that it happened, we just started," Crystal Smith, who owns Billy Gene’s with her husband, told Fox News Digital. "We knew they were coming out, we knew they're going to be working 24/7, so that's the way that we can help the community."

Smith praised the men and women arriving in the area "to help our little slice of heaven" after a devastating flood swept through the area over the weekend.

First responders have shown up for the famous food and, according to Smith, they left full and happy.

"Everyone is very appreciative that it comes in, they want a home-cooked meal. People have been giving us hugs that have come in and gotten a meal saying ‘thank you.’ And we're really the ones to be thankful, we're thankful for them," she said.

The restaurant was founded by her in-laws nearly 30 years ago, and when they decided to retire 10 years ago, Crystal and Ty Smith took over. It’s clearly a local favorite, as it has been voted Best All-Around Food in Kerrville for the last 10 years and has been voted best chicken fried steak since 2007.

When asked about the willingness of the community to not only help each other, but also the first responders, Smith said that it's part of the "spirit" of Texas.

"We put on our boots and we get to work. That's what we do in the hill country, that's what we do in Texas. That's who we are, that's our spirit," Smith said.

Janyce Karcher, who was born and raised in Kerrville, Texas, spoke with Fox News Digital while waiting for her husband, a retired firefighter, to meet her at Billy Gene’s.

"This was much worse than what we have ever experienced in our entire life here in Kerrville," Karcher said. "Even the flood back in 1978 we had almost 20 inches of rain, but it did not do the destruction and we did not see the devastation that we see here today."

Karcher has faith that Kerrville will get through the disaster thanks to its "tight-knit community."

"We are Kerrville strong. We’re gonna overcome this," Karcher told Fox News Digital.

Smith is no stranger to the devastation of the floods. She showed Fox News Digital debris behind the restaurant, including a picnic table that she said was not there prior to the flood, despite landing in an upright position. Smith said that they are trying to sort through items in the debris to return them to their rightful owners.

While Billy Gene's was not damaged in the flood, a staff member lost everything. She said Billy Gene’s is providing the employee and her husband with a place to stay and covering their food costs.