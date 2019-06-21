Exclusive: Lawyer Norm Pattis says client Fotis Dulos' estranged and missing wife has a 'troubled past'

In a Fox News exclusive, lawyer Norm Pattis says client Fotis Dulos is "emotional, tired, distraught" over the "exhausting ordeal" and disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer.

Pattis says Jennifer was "deeply troubled" and "had a troubled past," describing her as a writer who "wrote a manuscript similar to 'Gone Girl.'"

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24 and was last seen driving a black Chevy Suburban as she dropped off her children at their private school in New Canaan.

The couple were in the midst of a bitter custody battle over their five children. Pattis said Jennifer was intent on moving the children to New York, where her mother lives, against the joint custody agreement.

Court documents paint a different tale, one where Jennifer was "terrified for [her] family's safety." She alleged that her husband, a custom home builder who was born and raised in Greece but went to college at Brown University in the U.S., "has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior."

"In the past, my husband has made references to disappearing to a ski resort, 'where everyone wears masks every day and are indistinguishable from one another,'" Jennifer Dulos claimed in court filings.

Still, Pattis alleges that in the days leading up to her disappearance, Jennifer may have been the one trying to create "a center of gravity in New York" to relocate the children, too.