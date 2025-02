Republicans are mounting pressure on the Justice Department to advance the release of classified documents and records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and other federal secrets.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January for agencies to create plans to distribute the files, as well as documents pertaining to the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

But Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who is leading the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, is pushing the Department of Justice for answers on when that will happen — and so far, says she has faced silence.

"On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.," Luna said in a post on X Monday. "The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. @AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified."

ANNA PAULINA LUNA TO LEAD TASK FORCE ON DECLASSIFICATION OF JFK ASSASSINATION RECORDS, EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

Luna sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and White House Counsel David Warrington requesting a briefing by Thursday on plans for the release of the documents.

The letter also requests details on when the declassified documents will become available to the task force and the public.

Trump’s executive order instructed the Department of Justice to coordinate with Gabbard, Waltz and Warrington to establish a plan by Feb. 7 for the release of the JFK files, and to create a plan for the release of the MLK and Robert F. Kennedy files by March 9.

Additionally, Luna is pushing the Justice Department to share details regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. The American financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Meanwhile, Bondi said Friday that Epstein’s client list was awaiting review, and that she was looking over the Kennedy and King files.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts Friday about the Epstein files. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO DECLASSIFY FILES ON JFK, RFK AND MLK ASSASSINATIONS

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Luna’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital in response to Bondi’s statements.

Luna isn’t the only Republican lawmaker pushing for the release of these documents. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also said Monday Democrats have undercut her efforts to "crack the Epstein trafficking ring wide open," and vowed that she would receive answers under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

"The time for transparency is now," Blackburn said in a Monday post on X.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also said in a Monday X post that the documents belong to the American people, and "it’s about damn time they be given access to it!"

The Office for the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but told the Associated Press that a plan has been submitted regarding the Kennedy files.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. However, Trump vowed on the campaign trail that he would declassify all JFK-related documents if he won the 2024 election.

The House’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets is scheduled to hold its first public hearing on March 26.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.