Tennessee
Published

Eliza Fletcher abduction: Memphis judge sets bond for man charged in relation to kidnapping

Cleotha Abston's bond was set at $500,000

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police gather at Pine Hill Community Center in area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged abductor lives Video

Police gather at Pine Hill Community Center in area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged abductor lives

Memphis Police gather at Pine Hill Community Center in area where Eliza Fletcher’s alleged abductor lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis judge has set the bond for the 38-year-old man who is charged in relation to the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two who was pulled into a car during an early morning run.

Cleotha Abston had his bond set at $500,000 on Sunday, meaning he'd need to post $50,000 in order to be released from jail. He is being charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement officers on Saturday after he was spotted by U.S. Marshals at 10:45 a.m.

An affidavit for Cleotha Abston states that two witnesses, including Abston's brother, Mario, told police that they saw the suspect cleaning the interior of a GMC Terrain, which was named a "vehicle of interest" by police.

Liza Fletcher kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston

Liza Fletcher kidnapping suspect Cleotha Abston (Memphis PD/TBI/Shelby County Jail)

The two also stated that they saw Cleotha Abston cleaning "washing his clothes in the sink of the house," adding that he was acting "strange," according to the affidavit.

Eliza Fletcher went missing on Friday morning at 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 Block of Central Ave. in Memphis, Tennessee and was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police, who say that there was a struggle.

A spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told Fox News Digital that it located the dark-colored GMC Terrain, which was earlier labeled a vehicle of interest, and added that the male occupant of the car "has been detained for further investigation."

Video surveillance in the area of the abduction allegedly shows the GMC Terrain "passing and then waiting for the victim to run by," before Cleotha Abston ran "aggressively toward the victim." 

She was reported missing at around 7:45 a.m. on Friday when police received two calls, one from Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, and one from the University of Memphis.

    Eliza Fletcher went missing on Friday morning. (Adam Sabes/Fox News Digital)

    Eliza Fletcher was last seen around 4:30 a.m. at the 3800 Block of Central Ave. in Memphis, Tennessee. (Adam Sabes/Fox News Digital)

    Eliza Fletcher was forcefully taken into a GMC Terrain, according to police, who say that there was a struggle. (Adam Sabes/Fox News Digital)

Court documents state that the GMC Terrain was in a nearby parking lot with the victim inside for four minutes before driving off. Police were able to match Cleotha Abston to the crime by using DNA evidence that was collected from a pair of Champion slides sandals that were left in the area of the crime scene.

Police also say that Eliza Fletcher "suffered serious injury" and "left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the Defendant cleaned."

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department shows Eliza Fletcher on her run.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department shows Eliza Fletcher on her run. (Memphis Police Department)

Cleotha Abston is due to appear in court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Law enforcement officials were seen throughout Memphis on Sunday, and conducted searches at "various" locations, according to a Memphis Police Department spokesperson.

People with information in relation to the abduction are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

