Election Day weather setting up to be quiet after Northeast to see light rain, snow

For the first time in a while, the forecast pattern is pretty quiet for much of the country with the exception of the Northwest and Northeast on Monday.

Light snow and cold rain will fall over parts of the Northeast through Tuesday as a couple of cold fronts clear the coast.

Several inches of snow are possible across portions of the interior Northeast and into New England, where scattered winter weather advisories are in effect.

The entire Northeast will otherwise be cool and windy to start the week.

Snow showers will end by the early afternoon across the Northeast on Tuesday, with windy conditions continuing.

Cold air across the Mid-South will begin to rebound and make way for warmer temperatures this week.

The West is warm, and those above-average temperatures will spread into the Plains.

A new system will move into the Northwest on Tuesday, but moisture should be limited, to begin with. Later this week, a more consistent pattern will bring more rain/mountain snow.



The rest of the country is very quiet and will remain that way on Tuesday for Election Day.

With the exception of the Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Desert Southwest, the entire rest of the country will see highs in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday, so overall pleasant temperature conditions.

In terms of the tropics, Hurricane Eta is moving into Nicaragua and Honduras and will make landfall overnight spreading flooding rain and winds into the region.

Eta has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is located about 155 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It was moving west at 12 mph.

The storm could undergo rapid strengthening and may become a major hurricane before its expected landfall early Tuesday.

