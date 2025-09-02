Expand / Collapse search
Drowned 63-year-old Illinois man's death deemed a homicide: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

President Donald Trump has been thundering about crime in Chicago

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Chicago mayor signs executive order to combat Trump's crime crackdown Video

Chicago mayor signs executive order to combat Trump's crime crackdown

Chicago resident Cata Truss joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Mayor Johnson's executive order 'protecting' the city from President Donald Trump's efforts to crackdown on crime.

The drowning of 63-year-old Nabil Abzal has been deemed a homicide, according to information provided to Fox News Digital by a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Chicago Fire Department "recovered the body of an unidentified adult male from the water" on Saturday, the Chicago Police Department indicated to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS BEG FOR MORE HELP AS CRIME WREAKS ‘HAVOC’ ON NEIGHBORHOODS

Chicago Police vehicle

A Chicago Police car is parked near Rate Field before the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on July 13, 2025, at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"This incident is now being investigated as a homicide," the police department noted.

Alan Dutkiewicz, who indicated to ABC7 that most people referred to Abzal as "Captain Bill," noted that the man had done "charters pretty much every day during the summer." There was "always a smile on his face," Dutkiewicz indicated.

FELON CHARGED IN 9-YEAR-OLD'S TRAIN STATION DEATH WALKS FROM BLUE CITY JAIL WHILE AWAITING TRIAL: REPORT

Chicago mayor protests Trump's crime crackdown: 'No federal troops!' Video

President Donald Trump called the Windy City "the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far" in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The president asserted that Democratic Illinois Gov. JB "Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet," declaring, "I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon."

AT LEAST 54 SHOT, 7 KILLED IN CHICAGO OVER LABOR DAY WEEKEND AS CITY REJECTS TRUMP'S HELP

'From bad to worse to disastrous’: Chicago resident expose city’s crime crisis Video

In another post the president exclaimed, "CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
