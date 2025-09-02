Drowned 63-year-old Illinois man's death deemed a homicide: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The drowning of 63-year-old Nabil Abzal has been deemed a homicide, according to information provided to Fox News Digital by a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Chicago Fire Department "recovered the body of an unidentified adult male from the water" on Saturday, the Chicago Police Department indicated to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"This incident is now being investigated as a homicide," the police department noted.

Alan Dutkiewicz, who indicated to ABC7 that most people referred to Abzal as "Captain Bill," noted that the man had done "charters pretty much every day during the summer." There was "always a smile on his face," Dutkiewicz indicated.

President Donald Trump called the Windy City "the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far" in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The president asserted that Democratic Illinois Gov. JB "Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet," declaring, "I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon."

In another post the president exclaimed, "CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!"