A red Audi sedan crashed and ended up wedged between two other vehicles in a busy Massachusetts supermarket parking lot Monday morning.

The accident happened in the 100 block of Linden Street in front of a Roche Brothers market and CVS Pharmacy in the Boston suburb of Wellesley, according to police, who posted video of the scene on Facebook.

"One person was briefly trapped in the vehicle prior to being extricated by the Wellesley Fire Department," the post read.

The Audi was wedged between a black BMW and a grey Chevy, the video showed.

"I work at the pharmacy next door and legit almost parked there this morning to run into roche brothers, low key regret not parking there because my cars been a little finicky and i got full coverage," one woman wrote in response to the police video.

"That Audi has to have come from across the row dividing median. It destroyed the front end of the BMW," another Facebook user wrote.

The unidentified driver was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a local hospital, where the person was said to be recovering from minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.