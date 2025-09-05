Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

DOJ: Two U.S. citizens used Minnesota as base for overseas kidnappings and bombings

Minnesota residents accused of funding bombings and kidnappings through separatist militia operations

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A federal grand jury in Minnesota has indicted two naturalized U.S. citizens from the Republic of Cameroon, alleging they orchestrated kidnappings, bombings and killings in their native country.

Benedict Nwana Kuah, 51, and Pascal Kikishy Wongbi, 52, were arrested Friday morning in the District of Minnesota and face additional charges of conspiracy to kill, kidnap, maim and injure persons abroad, conspiracy to provide material support or resources, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, according to the Department of Justice.

Kuah is also charged with three counts of providing material support or resources, conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction outside the U.S.

The men made their initial appearances and are being held in custody pending detention hearings scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.

A Cameroon trooper, right, stands next to an ambulance that was used to carry victims of a train that crashed on Friday in Eseka, Cameroon, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Rescue workers dug through the rubble Saturday in search of more injured and dead after a train traveling between two major cities in Cameroon derailed in Eseka, killing scores of people according to rescue workers and hospital staff.

The alleged attacks happened in Cameroon, a country in Central Africa. (The Associated Press)

SELF-PROCLAIMED 'APOSTLE' WHO CLAIMS TO BE JESUS' BEST FRIEND ARRESTED IN FORCED LABOR SCHEME

Kuah and Wongbi allegedly held leadership roles in the Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF), a separatist militia seeking to create an independent country in Cameroon, according to the indictment.

The pair allegedly used their positions to raise money and finance the purchase of weapons, and directed co-conspirators in Cameroon to kidnap, bomb and kill civilians, government officials, and members of the security forces in order to intimidate civilians and coerce the Cameroonian government into recognizing their legitimacy.

Starting in 2017, the two men allegedly sent thousands of dollars to co-conspirators in Cameroon for weapons and explosives, directing attacks that killed, injured, or kidnapped civilians, according to the indictment. In 2022, fighters kidnapped a government official and released propaganda videos.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, Cameroon soldiers stand guard at a lookout post as they take part in operations against the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram near the village of Mabass, Cameroon. Cameroon officials say prisons are overcrowded with suspected Islamic extremists whose insurgency has spilled from Nigeria.

The pair allegedly sent thousands of dollars to co-conspirators in Cameroon for weapons and explosives and directed attacks that left civilians dead, injured, or taken hostage.

ILLEGAL WHO CONSPIRED TO BLUDGEON TEEN TO DEATH WITH BASEBALL BAT AMONG LATEST ICE ROUNDUPS

In 2023, Kuah allegedly helped plan an IED attack on a regional governor and financed a bombing at the Mount Cameroon Race for Hope that injured 19 people. That same year, a Kuah-appointed commander was accused of killing two unarmed civilians in a market square, while Wongbi appeared in a propaganda video issuing threats.

In 2024, Kuah allegedly approved funding and the operational plan for a Youth Day celebration bombing that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured dozens of other children.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015, Cameroon soldiers, center rear, at a house allegedly destroyed by the Islamic extremists group Boko Haram near the village of Mabass, Cameroon. Cameroon officials say prisons are overcrowded with suspected Islamic extremists whose insurgency has spilled from Nigeria.

The pair allegedly targeted multiple civilians in Cameroon.

The indictment further alleges Kuah and Wongbi raised money online to support their operations, including campaigns called "The Takeover Fund" and "Operation 200AKs," which solicited donations for AK-47 rifles and explosives. 

Kuah appeared in multiple videos urging supporters to fund the purchase of weapons and ammunition, according to officials.

CALIFORNIA MAN ALLEGEDLY CRAFTED ASSASSINATION LIST TARGETING FEDERAL OFFICIALS IN WHITE SUPREMACIST PLOT

If convicted, the men face a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison.

Matthew Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ's Criminal Division, said the pair used the U.S. as a base of operations to "cause death, terror, and suffering among innocent civilians."

Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, added the state "is not a launchpad" for overseas violence.

"Operating from the comfort of their living rooms in Minnesota, these defendants caused violence and suffering half a world away," Thompson wrote in a statement. "They ordered kidnappings, bombings, and murders. Their crimes are an affront to both American law and basic human decency. Cameroon is a safer place because of this prosecution." 

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
