DOJ: Two U.S. citizens used Minnesota as base for overseas kidnappings and bombings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal grand jury in Minnesota has indicted two naturalized U.S. citizens from the Republic of Cameroon, alleging they orchestrated kidnappings, bombings and killings in their native country.

Benedict Nwana Kuah, 51, and Pascal Kikishy Wongbi, 52, were arrested Friday morning in the District of Minnesota and face additional charges of conspiracy to kill, kidnap, maim and injure persons abroad, conspiracy to provide material support or resources, and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, according to the Department of Justice.

Kuah is also charged with three counts of providing material support or resources, conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction outside the U.S.

The men made their initial appearances and are being held in custody pending detention hearings scheduled for Sept. 10 and 11.

SELF-PROCLAIMED 'APOSTLE' WHO CLAIMS TO BE JESUS' BEST FRIEND ARRESTED IN FORCED LABOR SCHEME

Kuah and Wongbi allegedly held leadership roles in the Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF), a separatist militia seeking to create an independent country in Cameroon, according to the indictment.

The pair allegedly used their positions to raise money and finance the purchase of weapons, and directed co-conspirators in Cameroon to kidnap, bomb and kill civilians, government officials, and members of the security forces in order to intimidate civilians and coerce the Cameroonian government into recognizing their legitimacy.

Starting in 2017, the two men allegedly sent thousands of dollars to co-conspirators in Cameroon for weapons and explosives, directing attacks that killed, injured, or kidnapped civilians, according to the indictment. In 2022, fighters kidnapped a government official and released propaganda videos.

ILLEGAL WHO CONSPIRED TO BLUDGEON TEEN TO DEATH WITH BASEBALL BAT AMONG LATEST ICE ROUNDUPS

In 2023, Kuah allegedly helped plan an IED attack on a regional governor and financed a bombing at the Mount Cameroon Race for Hope that injured 19 people. That same year, a Kuah-appointed commander was accused of killing two unarmed civilians in a market square, while Wongbi appeared in a propaganda video issuing threats.

In 2024, Kuah allegedly approved funding and the operational plan for a Youth Day celebration bombing that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured dozens of other children.

The indictment further alleges Kuah and Wongbi raised money online to support their operations, including campaigns called "The Takeover Fund" and "Operation 200AKs," which solicited donations for AK-47 rifles and explosives.

Kuah appeared in multiple videos urging supporters to fund the purchase of weapons and ammunition, according to officials.

CALIFORNIA MAN ALLEGEDLY CRAFTED ASSASSINATION LIST TARGETING FEDERAL OFFICIALS IN WHITE SUPREMACIST PLOT

If convicted, the men face a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison.

Matthew Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ's Criminal Division, said the pair used the U.S. as a base of operations to "cause death, terror, and suffering among innocent civilians."

Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, added the state "is not a launchpad" for overseas violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Operating from the comfort of their living rooms in Minnesota, these defendants caused violence and suffering half a world away," Thompson wrote in a statement. "They ordered kidnappings, bombings, and murders. Their crimes are an affront to both American law and basic human decency. Cameroon is a safer place because of this prosecution."

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.