Illegal who conspired to bludgeon teen to death with baseball bat among latest ICE roundups

An illegal alien convicted of a conspiracy to murder a teenager using a baseball bat in the Philadelphia area is among some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegals arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the country in recent weeks, according to the agency.

A statement by ICE says that Bou Khathavong, an illegal alien and dual citizen of Laos and Thailand, was arrested on July 25 by officials from ICE Philadelphia. According to ICE, Khathavong has previously been convicted of conspiracy to murder a teenager with a baseball bat in in Pennnsylvania.

Another statement by the Department of Homeland Security released on Tuesday highlighted other "worst of the worst" illegal aliens arrested in recent weeks, including several pedophiles, drug traffickers and individuals convicted of cruelty and neglect of a child and involvement in a hit-and-run that resulted in death.

DHS said illegal alien Santiago Geovany Garcia-Rosales, a 35-year-old from Guatemala, was convicted of failure to stop and render aid involving a death in Harris County, Texas. He was arrested by ICE Houston on July 28, according to ICE.

ICE also arrested Hector Bonaparte-Contreras, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from from Mexico, on July 24. Bonaparte-Contreras was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault on a child less than 13 years old in Chicago.

Another alien, Julio Armando Gomez-Fernandez, was arrested by ICE on July 27 in Dallas. Also an illegal from Mexico, Gomez-Fernandez was previously convicted in Colorado of meth possession with intent to distribute as well as unlawful re-entry.

Manuel Loja, a criminal alien and sex offender from Ecuador, was arrested by ICE Newark on July 24. Loja has been convicted of cruelty and neglect of children in New Jersey.

DHS pointed out in its release that 70% of ICE arrests include illegal aliens with either criminal convictions or pending charges.

The statement said that "under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is delivering on its promise to prioritize the American people over illegal aliens and criminal protection policies, removing these public safety threats from American communities."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin also commented on the arrests, blaming the Biden administration for having "allowed dangerous criminals to pour into our country."

"President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest these criminal illegal aliens," said McLaughlin, adding, "From pedophiles to drug traffickers, ICE is prioritizing arresting the worst of the worst. We will not allow criminal illegals to terrorize American communities."