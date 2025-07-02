California man allegedly crafted assassination list targeting federal officials in White supremacist plot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man who was an alleged White supremacist and member of a transnational terrorist group faces federal charges after creating a list containing federal officials as targets for assassination, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said 24-year-old Noah Lamb has been indicted on eight counts, including conspiracy, three counts each of soliciting the murder of federal officials and doxxing federal officials and a single count of threatening communications, all in connection with his work on a hit list of "high-value targets" for assassination.

"The defendant collaborated with members of the online "Terrorgram Collective" to create a list of targets for assassination," acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith said. "Individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity, including federal officials.

An indictment unsealed on Wednesday claims Lamb was a member of the "Terrorgram Collective," which is a transnational terrorist group that operates Telegram, a digital messaging platform.

The group allegedly uses Telegram to promote racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism, the DOJ said.

"Members of the ‘Terrorgram Collective’ believe the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action; and that violence and terrorism are necessary to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate," the DOJ said.

Lamb is accused of allegedly conspiring with members of the collective to create and disseminate an assassination hit list containing "high-value targets," including federal, state and local officials.

Also on the list, the indictment alleges, are leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations.

The indictment alleges that all the individuals on the list were targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

"The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is committed to aggressively pursuing those who engage in hate-fueled conspiracies and terrorist threats," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, said. "We will use every tool available to protect the civil rights of all Americans and ensure justice for those targeted by such heinous acts."

Federal prosecutors announced charges in September 2024 against Dallas Humber, 34, of Elk Grove, California, and Matthew Allison, 37, of Boise, Idaho, who were both charged with a 15-count indictment for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support for terrorists.

The indictment against Humber and Allison claims they were both leaders of the "Terrorgram Collective."

Federal prosecutors said at the time that the channel was used to promote "white supremacist accelerationism" and the idea that violence and terrorism were "necessary to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate."

The indictment accused the two of soliciting followers via the Telegram channel to attack perceived enemies of White people, including government buildings and energy facilities and "high-value" targets, such as politicians.

DOJ officials said the pair used the app to transmit bomb-making instructions and to distribute a list of potential targets for assassination — including a federal judge, a senator and a former U.S. attorney — and to celebrate acts or plots from active "Terrorgram" users.

Allison and Humber pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

