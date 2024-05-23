DOJ's inspector general takes heat for allegedly 'targeting political opponents' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘PARTISAN BULLDOG’ – DOJ's inspector general takes heat for allegedly ‘targeting political opponents.’ Continue reading …

THROUGH THE CRACKS – ICE confirms Jordanians who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico were both in US illegally. Continue reading …

RIGHT TO RAISE – Judge decides whether parents or government should make medical decisions for children. Continue reading …

LAW AND ORDER – Blue state voters cheer ousting of progressive DA: ‘Serving victims rather than criminals.’ Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN PARADISE – Americans arrested in Turks and Caicos bunk, pray together while awaiting fate. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

OUT IN FORCE – Trump expected 3,500 at rally in deep-blue Bronx, former president left stunned by final turnout. Continue reading …

HORSE'S MOUTH – Migrant admits Americans are 'right' about the border. Continue reading …

MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN – International Criminal Court has had limited success, expert says. Continue reading …

'DEPLORABLES' MOMENT – NY gov gives new nickname to Trump supporters before thousands flock to his rally. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

'IT'S VERY DISTURBING' – Exclusive: Boston council member alarms liberal colleagues with threats, tirades. Continue reading …

IN THE DARK – Comedian goes viral for putting spotlight on anti-Israel agitators who are clueless about the Israel-Hamas war. Continue reading …

'REAL' VIEWERSHIP – 'Gutfeld!' scores biggest audience ever with guest Bill Maher. Continue reading …

PRESSURE MOUNTING – Justice Alito facing recusal calls, mounting criticism following upside-down flag controversy. Continue reading …

OPINION

JONATHAN TURLEY – Big issue for Trump trial is whether jurors think this way. Continue reading …

BRETT TALLEY, ALICE LaCOUR – The dark side of true crime. Continue reading …

--

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democratic guest reveals why she's voting for Trump. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Trump is campaigning on Biden's side of the field now. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Benjamin Netanyahu says the days when Jews are slaughtered and defenseless are gone. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Mariannette Miller-Meeks 'missed an opportunity' to grill COVID era official on the lives ruined. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'SHE-DEVIL' – New documentary shows death row inmate's deadly high school love triangle. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – Who won the Graceland fight? Why's Scottie Scheffler teed off? Continue reading …

BURGER BUDDY – Meet the American who cooked up ketchup, Dr. James Mease, patriot with passion for 'love apples'. Continue reading …

MORALE BOOSTER – Dallas Cowboys cheerleader says visiting troops changed her perspective on freedom. Continue reading …

BIG MILESTONE – Beloved elephant Osh celebrated his 30th birthday with watermelons, popsicles, peanut butter — even a personalized piñata. See video …

WATCH

DR. BEN CARSON – Meritocracy works much better in terms of producing excellent results. See video …

LUKE LLOYD – This is why there’s a ‘big divide’ between small businesses and large corporations right now. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Love was in the air. Donald Trump, speaking for over an hour, addressing the economy, the border, foreign policy and, of course, Joe Biden. Not everybody was happy that Trump was on their turf. Reverend Al Sharpton, happy DEI Thursday by the way, was ready for a street fight."

– JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a safe Memorial Day weekend, and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.