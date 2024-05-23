Viral influencer Zach Sage Fox put spotlight on clueless anti-Israel protesters: ‘No one knew anything’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian and social media influencer Zach Sage Fox went viral for putting a spotlight on anti-Israel protesters who were clueless about the Israel-Hamas war they claim to be so passionate about.

A recent video, "Gaza Graduation," featured Fox offering anti-Israel protesters $100 to correctly answer basic questions about the ongoing war. He asked which river and sea are being referenced in the notorious "from the river to the sea" rallying cry they admitted to chanting, what Hamas claims its No. 1 goal is, how many years Israel occupied Gaza, the definitions of Zionism and intifada, and other pertinent questions. None of the anti-Israel protesters were able to answer correctly, and the video piled up millions of views.

"I don't think we gave out a single hundred dollar bill the entire time. I mean, no one knew anything," Fox told Fox News Digital.

Fox, who has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and 51,000 on Instagram, isn’t the typical social media influencer looking for a big break. He attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, co-founded the multimillion-dollar media company Fat Camp Films and has created content for the Disney Channel, Hulu, HBO and other major platforms. He also performs standup comedy, but the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and subsequent anti-Israel protests were the impetus to create a new type of content.

"I saw journalists not really stepping up to do their job and to not really grill these protesters on who they are, where they're from and what they know. I'm not afraid to just go up and talk to people," he said, noting that he has uncovered "tons of antisemitism" and ignorance with his man-on-the-street videos.

Fox, who always has security with him when filming, never felt endangered when shooting the "Gaza Graduation" video, but previous ones, such as approaching the anti-Israel encampment on his alma mater's campus, were a bit dicey.

"Clearly the universities aren't doing their job," Fox said.

"It was a genuine social experiment that I wanted to conduct," he continued. "When offered a bunch of money, can these protesters, these people that support the pro-Palestine movement, do they know a single thing about it?"

It turned out that the anti-Israel agitators were largely in the dark about what they claim to be so passionate about. Fox said he was somewhat relieved that many of the American college kids don’t even realize they’re "promoting evil" by aligning with the Hamas terror group.

"Maybe there's some hope that we can reteach them, but it’s got to start at the university level," he said.

Fox believes one of the things that made his video resonate was that he put the school and tuition costs on the screen so viewers would know which institutions failed each clueless student.

"These people are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, they don’t know anything about a movement that they’re holding signs for," he said. "They just know nothing."

Fox wants to be a "voice of education" and inspire people to actually learn the truth about the situation in Gaza. He feels Jewish A-listers, including his own comedic idols, should follow his lead as antisemitism has plagued America.

"Where's Larry David? Where is Adam Sandler? I mean, I love these guys. I don't want to say a bad word against them. These are my own idols. But these are Jews, and the fact that they're not stepping up to the plate right now to speak about the horrific rise of antisemitism and misinformation around Jews and the Jewish people, it just makes me want to go out and be that Jewish voice," Fox said.

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.