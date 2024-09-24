DOJ will cooperate with Florida's probe into alleged second Trump assassination attempt: Garland

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Tuesday the Justice Department will cooperate with Florida in its independent probe of an alleged assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Speaking at a press conference, Garland called the alleged attempted assassination a "heinous act" and said he was "grateful" the former president is safe.

"As I said immediately after the event, the Justice Department would spare no resource to ensure accountability in this matter. Since then, our prosecutors and agents … have been working around the clock to discover the necessary evidence to ensure accountability," Garland said.

Trump survived an alleged attempt on his life Sept. 15 after the Secret Service opened fire on a suspect hiding in shrubbery surrounding Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, where the Republican presidential candidate was playing a round.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Routh, fled the area but was quickly arrested during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida. He remains in federal custody.

It was just over two months since a 20-year-old gunman climbed to the roof of a building on the perimeter of a Trump rally and opened fire, narrowly missing the former president just minutes into his speech.

The second alleged assassination attempt on Sept. 15 reignited criticism over the Secret Service’s handling of Trump’s security.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the state would conduct its own investigation, arguing Florida's Office of Statewide Prosecution may have a stronger case than the federal government.

"In my judgment, it is not in the best interest of our state or of our nation to have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious, straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law, not federal law," DeSantis told reporters last week, referring to a spate of federal cases against Trump.

Fox News’ David Spunt asked Garland Tuesday if the Justice Department would cooperate with Florida in the state’s independent investigation.

"Our job is to ensure full accountability here," Garland replied. "We always seek to cooperate and to get assistance from state and local law enforcement to the extent consistent with the law ... and appropriate with respect to the investigations."

Fox News Digital reached out to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office for a response.