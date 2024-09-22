Secret Service uniformed officer accidentally shoots himself while on duty

A U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Uniformed Division officer was injured in Washington, D.C., Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself.

The USSS told Fox News Digital that the "negligent discharge" occurred near 32nd and Fessenden streets in the northwest section of the city just before 8 p.m.

The agent, who was on duty, was handling his service weapon when the firearm discharged.

NEW WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS ON FIRST TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ‘HIGHLY DAMAGING’ TO SECRET SERVICE: HAWLEY

The USSS said the agent’s injuries were not life-threatening, adding that he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN-HARRIS 'RHETORIC' FOR LATEST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS HE WILL 'SAVE THE COUNTRY'

Lt. Paul Mayhair, a public information officer with the USSS Uniformed Division, added that there were no reported injuries to any other individuals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.