Washington DC

Secret Service uniformed officer accidentally shoots himself while on duty

Officer sustains non-life-threatening injuries

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Uniformed Division officer was injured in Washington, D.C., Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself.

The USSS told Fox News Digital that the "negligent discharge" occurred near 32nd and Fessenden streets in the northwest section of the city just before 8 p.m.

The agent, who was on duty, was handling his service weapon when the firearm discharged.

The USSS said the agent’s injuries were not life-threatening, adding that he was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Uniformed-Secret-Service

A man wearing a mask is stopped by members of the U.S. Secret Service near the White House. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images/File)

Lt. Paul Mayhair, a public information officer with the USSS Uniformed Division, added that there were no reported injuries to any other individuals.

The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident.

