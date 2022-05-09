Biden's new WH press secretary claimed Trump, GA Gov. Kemp 'stole' elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden’s new White House press secretary has previously claimed the 2016 presidential election was "stolen" from Hillary Clinton and that Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp "stole" the 2018 gubernatorial election from Stacey Abrams.

"Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election .....welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump," Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted after former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win, repeating Clinton's claims that Trump was illegitimately elected.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: 10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

"Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams," Jean-Pierre tweeted on April 2, 2020, reacting to a news story about Kemp saying he only just learned that asymptomatic people can spread COVID-19.

Abrams, who announced in December that she would take another shot at running for Georgia governor, has repeatedly claimed that the election was "stolen" from Georgia voters and has never conceded her loss to Kemp.

Abrams, the former Georgia House Democratic leader, alleged that Kemp, who oversaw the election in his role as secretary of state, engaged in voter suppression, even though she has admitted she has "no empirical evidence" to prove it.

Karine Jean-Pierre, who is currently serving as the principal White House deputy press secretary, will take over the podium when current press secretary Jen Psaki parts ways with the Biden administration at the end of this week. Psaki is set to join MSNBC and have her own program on the Peacock streaming service.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black and openly gay person to regularly lead the daily press briefings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.