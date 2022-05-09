MSNBC political analyst: Supreme Court draft opinion threatens not just women, but 'anyone with a uterus'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver said Monday that Republicans are trying to deny women and "anyone with a uterus" the right to abortion.

The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion was a major focus on Monday's episode of "MTP Daily," where Tolliver and others sounded the alarm over the impact that overturning Roe V. Wade would have on the country. At one point, Tolliver told viewers that if upheld, the court's ruling would threaten not just the rights of women, but the rights of all those in possession of the female reproductive organ.

"This is not going to stop, especially when the right and Republicans have dedicated decades to taking this basic right away from women, and anyone with a uterus," she said.

Tolliver joins a long list of left-wing media figures and commentators who've warned of incomprehensible consequences on the everyday lives of women if Roe is overturned.

"I want Democrats to continue to illustrate what day to day life will look like" if the court rules against it, Tolliver said.

Terry Moran, ABC's senior national correspondent argued over the weekend that the impact of overturning Roe would have an "incalculable" impact, and that "Women will occupy a different place in American society."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told NBC's Chuck Todd that the opinion would have a "chilling effect" on women's healthcare.

The panic in the media comes days after Politco reported a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which signaled the conservative majority of the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the leaked draft opinion document. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

The draft prompted protests in front of the Supreme Court, leading police to erect a fence around the building. Over the weekend, some protesters showed up outside the houses of the conservative justices who are expected to vote to overturn the longstanding precedent on abortion.

Fox News' Hannah Panreck contributed to this report.