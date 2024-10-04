Dockworkers hit pause for now on strike that threatened grocery prices and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'TRIO OF CRISES' - FOX News Sunday's Shannon Bream discusses how concerns over the White House's response to Hurricane Helene, the Israel Conflict, and port strike are hindering the Harris/Walz campaign.

1. Connecticut absentee voting begins.

2. Garth Brooks is accused of sexual assault.

3. Dockworkers agree to suspend port strike.

'GOING TO BE A CLOSE ONE' – Voters in liberal stronghold say the city is leaning towards Trump over Harris. Continue reading …

‘LOADED GUN IN MY FACE’ – Garth Brooks has faced a list of controversies over the years. Continue reading …

JUMPED THE GUN – Blue state rolls out 'historic attack on our civil rights' with new firearms law. Continue reading …

HAUNTING HIGHWAYS – Serial killers hide as long-haul truckers to terrorize America’s freeways, expert says. Continue reading …

‘YOU LIKE THAT?’ – Falcons stun Bucs in overtime behind Kirk Cousins' franchise-record 509 passing yards. Continue reading …

STAYING ON THE SIDELINES – Firefighters union will not endorse Harris or Trump for president. Continue reading …

BIG ENDORSEMENT – Hundreds of national security officials, ex-Cabinet members, Gold Star families endorse Trump. Continue reading …

CROSSING THE AISLE – Kamala Harris teams up with Liz Cheney in the birthplace of the Republican Party. Continue reading …

GO FOR THE HEART – Disapproval mounts as US avoids direct action against Houthis. Continue reading …

'MOVE, MOVE, MOVE' – James Carville unloads on Harris-Walz team as election draws closer: 'Get off your a--'. Continue reading …

'HUGE WIN FOR TRUMP' – Firefighters union praised for 'significant non-endorsement' after backing Biden in 2020. Continue reading …

'WEEK OF RAGE' – As October 7th anniversary approaches, Jewish students brace for protests, vow to ‘walk proudly.' Continue reading …

'A FRIEND TO EVERYBODY' – Navy veteran clung to tree for seven hours before being swept away by Helene flooding. Continue reading …

MATTHEW TRAGESSER – Western Pennsylvania paying the high price of Biden-Harris border crisis. Continue reading …

DAVID P. WAGNER – Los Angeles’ plan for a car-free 2028 Olympics is a costly pipe dream. Continue reading …

'ABOUT TIME' – Wendy Williams says Diddy ‘single-handedly' tried to ruin her career. Continue reading …

MEDICAL MIRACLE – Man paralyzed in diving mishap has medical miracle a year after getting AI-powered brain implant. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on celebrity birthdays, pumpkin spice and unique cars. Take the quiz here …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Russia shocked the US near which state? Why is Captain Jack Sparrow back? Take the quiz here …

PUPPY LOVE – Watch as a young cancer patient receives a four-legged gift. See video …

TYLER FISCHER – Tim Walz looked ‘burdened by what has not been.’ See video …

JON KAHN – Singer who wrote viral Trump-inspired song speaks out. See video …





