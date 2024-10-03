Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital's News Quiz: October 4, 2024

MLB team sets rather embarrassing record of most losses in single season. Do you know which team?

A historic port strike that threatened to cripple the U.S. economy has been suspended, and a Russian fighter jet is accused of flying aggressively close to an American aircraft. Do you know the details?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try not to get tripped up.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams faced counts in a new indictment in last week's News Quiz.

Test how much you know about national parks, seasonal foods and celebrity birthdays with this week's American Culture Quiz.

