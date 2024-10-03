Falcons stun Bucs in overtime behind Kirk Cousins' franchise-record 509 passing yards

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 509 passing yards on Thursday night, breaking the team's single-game franchise record, while leading a 36-30 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins broke the record on a night where the Falcons honored former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, who previously held the record with 448.

Backup wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge came onto the field in overtime to replace an injured player and stunned the Buccaneers on a 45-yard touchdown.

"God is real, God is good, I pray for this," Hodge said on the Amazon Prime broadcast after the game. "God was on my side, I just did what I had to do."

The Falcons had appeared to blow a chance at pulling off a win multiple times late in the game.

Atlanta trailed Tampa by just three points, 30-27, during an Atlanta drive in the fourth quarter. But a Kirk Cousins pass that was delivered perfectly to wide receiver Darnell Moody on third down was dropped. If Moody made the catch, it would have put the Falcons in the Buccaneers’ red zone, or more.

After the drop, Falcons kicker Yonghoe Koo had a 54-yard field goal try blocked.

The Falcons got the ball back again, down just three points after Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving fumbled deep inside Atlanta territory on the ensuing drive. But that drive went nowhere, as Cousins threw an interception on a fourth down conversion attempt.

The Falcons got the ball back again for one more chance to tie or win the game, still just down three with over a minute on the clock when Tampa punted after losing 14 years on the ensuing drive.

Cousins led the Falcons back into field-goal range and clocked the ball with just one second remaining. A delay of game penalty extended Koo’s field goal try to 52 yards, but he nailed it to send the game to overtime.

The Falcons then got the ball to start overtime, and Cousins put the offense in Tampa Bay territory on an 18-yard pass to Drake London. London was injured on the play, forcing Hodge to come off the bench and into the game in London's place. The touchdown pass went to him on the very next play.

The Falcons emerged victorious in a game between two teams representing states severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Georgia and Florida are among the states most devastated by Helene’s destruction. The storm's death toll as of Thursday rose to 33 in Georgia with $417 million in damage.

Florida has seen multiple towns nearly wiped out, including the town of Clearwater Beach.

Ahead of the game, the two quarterbacks of the respective teams, Cousins and Baker Mayfield, announced they will each donate $50,000 to Team Rubicon to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

