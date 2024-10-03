'Going to be a close one:' Detroiters reveal if the city is leaning towards Harris or Trump

Fox News Digital spoke with Detroit, Michigan, residents about the political pulse in the city as Election Day nears in the crucial swing state.

"It got to be Trump for the whole city," Keandre, an east-side Detroit resident, told Fox News Digital. "They are all voting Trump."

One resident of St. Clair Shores in Macomb County said that he thinks the support for former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is split.

"People on both sides. It’s going to be a close one," Tom said.

Two other Detroit natives who spoke to Fox News Digital supported Harris.

"All my friends that are Trumpers only think about themselves and we have to think about the world," Ron said.

"I really like Kamala Harris because she’s got a lot more compassion. It’s not about yourself. It’s about everybody," he explained further.

"I think it's time for history to be made," Mandela said.

"I just think that it’s going to be a woman president," he added.

A new poll released by the New York Times and Siena College found Harris had 48% support in Michigan and Trump had 47%.

Hillary Clinton narrowly lost Michigan to Trump in 2016 despite consistently leading in the polls there, making her the first Democrat to lose the state since Michael Dukakis in 1988. Joe Biden won the state in 2020.

The Trump and Harris campaigns have prioritized Blue Wall states in campaign stops throughout the summer. Trump's 2016 victory was powered by his surprise wins in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, which all had lengthy Democratic winning streaks until then. The winners of the past four elections have won the three states.

Michigan residents also weighed in on which presidential candidate they think would be a stronger leader.

Mandela admitted he thought it was Trump despite his support for Harris.

"I think Trump is [stronger] because I think that Trump is not going to let anybody run over us," he said.

When asked who was the stronger leader, Keandre said it was Harris.

"They’re going to lean toward Trump because he's already been president," he predicted of other Detroiters.

"Not even a question. Donald J. Trump is the best leader we have to lead this nation forward," Jeff, a Detroit native, said.

"All of us can become better off financially under Donald Trump. Kamala has no clue about fiscal policies in this country," he said, before pointing to rising costs of groceries.

"In my eyes, I think Trump is," said Austin, a native of Romeo in Macomb County. "I think that he would be the stronger leader, in my humble opinion."