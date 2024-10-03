Firefighters union praised for 'significant non-endorsement' after backing Biden in 2020: 'Huge win for Trump'

The International Association of Fire Fighters' (IAFF) decision not to endorse a candidate this year was seen as "another blow" to the Harris campaign's bid to retain working class voters.

"Today, the IAFF Executive Board, by a margin of 1.2%, voted to not endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election," a statement from the IAFF read Thursday.

The IAFF added, "The IAFF Executive Board determined that we are better able to advocate for our members and make progress on the issues that matter to them if we, as a union, are standing shoulder-to-shoulder. This decision, which we took seriously, is the best way to preserve and strengthen our unity."

Because the union had endorsed President Biden in 2020, this was seen by many as a win for Trump and a failure for Harris.

"Translation… The IAFF firefighters endorse Trump!" New Hampshire state Rep. Fred Doucette exclaimed.

GRV Strategies founder Garrett Ventry wrote, "Another blow to Harris. She failed to get the Teamsters endorsement as well. The Biden 2020 [coalition] is falling apart for her."

"Kamala loses the unions, gains the Cheneys. It’s like she’s trying to hemorrhage working and middle class voters," Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller joked.

Politico senior political columnist Jonathan Martin wrote, "Building trades adjacent…Just adds pressure on Kamala to build on Biden’s college+ support."

"Similar to the Teamsters non-endorsement. This is another huge win for Trump!" Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage commented.

NBC News senior national political reporter Henry J. Gomez reported, "Significant non-endorsement here, given how huge IAFF was for Biden four years ago. Tim Walz spoke at their convention last month — and so did Republican VP nominee JD Vance."

"CRUSHING DEFEAT FOR CROOKED LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS! When is the last time that NEITHER the Teamsters nor the IAFF endorsed the Democrat nominee???" Trump senior adviser Jason Miller asked.

The IAFF has primarily supported Democratic presidential candidates in the past and was the first major union to endorse Biden in 2019. Prior to this year, the IAFF had only withheld their endorsement in 2016, when it did not commit to supporting either Hillary Clinton or Trump.

This announcement came weeks after the Teamsters, another major union, declined to support a 2024 presidential candidate. It was the first time the union had not endorsed a candidate since 1996 after largely supporting Democrats.

Despite not backing a candidate, a Teamsters poll found that nearly 60% of union members supported Trump.

