Dispute over jukebox song played in restaurant leads to one man getting murdered in Florida: Report

A man was charged with murder on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed another man during an altercation over a song played on a jukebox inside a Fort Lauderdale, Florida Mexican restaurant, according to reports.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said 46-year-old Cesar Esquivel Estrada was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to Antojitos Mexicanos restaurant on Davie Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man, later identified as 54-year-old Socorro Camacho, had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated the shooting happened when a verbal dispute between two men escalated.

NEWS 7 in Miami reported that a man whose friends witnessed the encounter said the dispute was over a song played on the jukebox.

Mauro Bonilla told the station a man insulted another over the song he chose to play.

"One of them played a song on the rock-ola, the machine, and the other guy was pissed off and said you’re not a real Mexican if you play that [expletive] music, you know," he told the station.

Bonilla also told the station the man who insulted the other man’s song choice allegedly pulled his weapon out first, firing the first round, and the other man allegedly fired back.

Police identified the victim as Camacho, adding that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

After an investigation, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Estrada on Monday, and the next day he was located by the department’s Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Service.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder and has been held without bond.

According to Broward County jail records, Estrada also has an immigration hold, suggesting he is in the U.S. illegally.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more information about Estrada’s immigration status.

Anyone with information about the incident that led to Estrada’s arrest is encouraged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.