Florida suspect's plan goes up in smoke when SUV becomes engulfed in flames

A Florida criminal suspect's plan to evade authorities went up in smoke — literally.

Derick Rouse, 39, was arrested Friday following a car chase, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. The incident began when two deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer at a Murphy Gas Station, authorities said.

One of the deputies found the SUV behind the gas station.

Rouse, the driver, attempted to getaway, "seemingly under the impression that stop signs were optional," the sheriff's office said.

A deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Rouse refused to comply, authorities said.

During the chase, Rouse made some "questionable driving maneuvers," police said. His vehicle then caught fire. Video footage taken from a sheriff's vehicle dashcam appears to show smoke coming from the fleeing SUV.

"As flames engulfed the car, Rouse decided to call it quits and surrender to deputies," the sheriff's office said.

Rouse is seen getting out of the burning vehicle and getting on the ground.

"Lesson of the day: Stop means stop. Oh. and running from law enforcement?" the sheriff's office said. "That's never a good idea."

Rouse is being held in the Marion County jail. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting a police officer while fleeing.

He is being held on $4,5000 bail, according to jail records.