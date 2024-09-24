Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Florida suspect's plan goes up in smoke when SUV becomes engulfed in flames

Derick Rouse gave up as the SUV he used to flee from authorities went up in flames, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Florida suspect surrenders when vehicle catches fire during car chase Video

Florida suspect surrenders when vehicle catches fire during car chase

The suspect decided to call it quits when his SUV became engulfed in flames, authorities say. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office /TMX)

A Florida criminal suspect's plan to evade authorities went up in smoke — literally.

Derick Rouse, 39, was arrested Friday following a car chase, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. The incident began when two deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer at a Murphy Gas Station, authorities said.

One of the deputies found the SUV behind the gas station. 

Rouse, the driver, attempted to getaway, "seemingly under the impression that stop signs were optional," the sheriff's office said. 

Derrick Rouse and police dashcam stills

Derick Rouse, 39, surrendered to authorities after his vehicle caught fire during a police chase in Florida, authorities said.  (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Rouse refused to comply, authorities said. 

During the chase, Rouse made some "questionable driving maneuvers," police said. His vehicle then caught fire. Video footage taken from a sheriff's vehicle dashcam appears to show smoke coming from the fleeing SUV. 

"As flames engulfed the car, Rouse decided to call it quits and surrender to deputies," the sheriff's office said. 

Dashcam video of a fire in an SUV

Dashcam video of an SUV on fire after a police chase.  (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Rouse is seen getting out of the burning vehicle and getting on the ground. 

"Lesson of the day: Stop means stop. Oh. and running from law enforcement?" the sheriff's office said. "That's never a good idea."

Rouse is being held in the Marion County jail. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and resisting a police officer while fleeing.

Marion County dashcam

Dashcam footage from a Marion County Sheriff's Office vehicle.  (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

He is being held on $4,5000 bail, according to jail records. 

