Dems accused of threatening to shutdown the government over Musk hatred and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Dems threatening government shutdown

2. RFK Jr grabs bite with Hannity

3. Musk exposes the world's 'biggest' fraud

MAJOR HEADLINES

ON THE WORLD STAGE – Trump team holds make-or-break Ukraine talks after Oval Office spat. Continue reading …

DARK WATERS – Natalee Holloway private eye's stark warning after another American student goes missing. Continue reading …

‘PRO-CRIMINAL’ – Blue state sheriff unloads on 'disgusting' bill targeting the right to self-defense. Continue reading …

HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS – FEMA escalates response in scandal over skipping Trump supporter homes. Continue reading …

BASKET'BRAWL' – Wild fight breaks out in stands at high school basketball game. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'SHOULD BE PRIMARIED' – Trump pledges to 'lead the charge' against Rep. Massie, likens him to Liz Cheney. Continue reading …

SPARKING DEBATE – Lawmakers considering bill to ban gender changes on birth certificates. Continue reading …

'UNUSUAL SECRECY' – Judge rules DOGE likely subject to public records requests. Continue reading …

'GREAT AMERICAN' – Trump says he will buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk amid protests. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'ELEMENT OF CHAOS' – Psychologist sees uptick in therapy patients 'anxious' over Trump. Continue reading …

'I LOVE BEER' – Dylan Mulvaney reflects on the Bud Light backlash years later. Continue reading …

SCHOOL'S OUT – Randi Weingarten 'really angry' over Ed Dept elimination. Continue reading …

FEELING THE FALLOUT – Fair Election Fund urges FCC to hold CBS accountable for ‘unlawful conduct.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump, tariffs, the CR and the tax cuts. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Dems are squealing over plan to cut wasteful spending for one reason. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

MONEY BACK – Americans' tax refunds larger than last year so far: IRS. Continue reading …

EATING RIGHT – Heart surgeon shares 'simple weeknight dinner' options in social media videos. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on superstar singers, beloved books and timeless toys. Take the quiz here …

KEY INGREDIENT – 'Food Babe' shares what all Americans should know about what they eat. See video …

EGGS IN ONE BASKET – Family turns home into farm with 68,000 chickens. See video …

WATCH

VICTORIA COATES – Expert reacts to speculation that Russia-Ukraine war could see temporary ceasefire. See video …

JAMES IUORIO – Market expert predicts an 'average run of the mill correction' amid stock tumble. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.