Democrat politician berates police officer during traffic stop: 'Pulling over your boss'

A longtime New Jersey elected official was caught on body camera footage berating a police officer and spewing profanities during a routine traffic stop.

Democratic Paulsboro, New Jersey Councilman Theodore D. Holloway II was stopped for allegedly running a stop sign shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Penn Line Road and West Adams Street. The routine traffic stop deteriorated into a profanity-laden debate.

In body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital, Holloway was captured seething as the local officer approaches his vehicle.

"You can’t be serious. What exactly are you getting behind me for?" Holloway asked.

The officer told him he ran a stop sign, prompting the councilmember to launch into a vulgar defense of his actions. When asked for his license, Holloway provided it to the officer.

"Don’t think I ain’t going to talk to Gary about this," Holloway said, referring to Paulsboro Police Chief Gary Kille. "I’m the one that hired you!"

The councilmember proceeded to call Kille from his car.

"You actually pulled over an elected official," Holloway added before calling the chief. "You’re not pulling over a random. You’re pulling over your boss. I am literally your boss!"

When the officer went back to his patrol vehicle to run Holloway's license, he called reinforcements, telling his colleague that the elected official was "freaking out."

When the supervising officer arrived at the scene to assist, Holloway said, "You know who I am, right?"

Paulsboro Mayor John Giovannitti told Fox News Digital that the 12-year councilmember's words were "not accurate nor professional."

"We don't get special treatment," he said. "We are not individual bosses for departments, and we don't get special treatment."

Giovannitti also praised the officer involved in the traffic stop, saying that he handled it with the "utmost professionalism." He noted that the borough's governing body was briefed on the incident and discussions were held with Holloway about his behavior.

Holloway was eventually issued a citation for an expired vehicle registration, but not for any stop sign violation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Holloway for comment.