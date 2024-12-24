Dem strategists admit party brand has gone downhill after election and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. What comes next for the Democratic Party.

2. FDA raises recall to highest risk level.

3. Watchdog sends clear message to ‘sanctuary’ officials.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CLINTON HOSPITALIZED – Former president admitted to hospital after falling ill. Continue reading …

ELIMINATED – US forces kill ISIS operatives, destroy truckload of weapons in airstrike on Syria. Continue reading …

OUT OF THE GAETZ – Bombshell report accuses former GOP rep of engaging in illegal activity while in office. Continue reading …

‘WE’LL SEE ABOUT THAT!' – Trump responds after Panama's president refutes idea US could regain control of key canal. Continue reading …

QUIET AS A MOUSE – Disney backing away from culture wars and political fights after years of backlash. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TRUMP ON THE TRAIL – President-elect will be ‘very active’ in 2026 midterms, Republican Party chair predicts. Continue reading …

GAVEL BATTLE – Lawmakers urge Trump to help Speaker Johnson or risk delay in certifying election results. Continue reading …

BACKED INTO A CORNER – Iran's weakened position could lead it to nuclear weapons. Continue reading …

'FESTIVUS' FOLLIE$ – Drag shows, Arabic Sesame Street, lonely rats: How Biden drained $1T on taxpayer 'waste.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

NOT YOUR AVERAGE BARBIE – University looking for ‘gender diverse’ kids to play with trans dolls for research project. Continue reading …

PARTING GIFT – Biden’s decision to commute sentences for death row inmates sparks social media frenzy. Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – Voters say the Democratic Party is no longer a ‘friend of the working class.’ Continue reading …

SUIT SETTLED – Trump defamation suit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos officially dismissed after $15 million settlement. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Biden's politburo strikes again. Continue reading …

PASTOR COREY BROOKS – The only way to truly feel the Christmas spirit. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COMMANDER-IN-SCREEN – Trump's famous Christmas cameo is far from his only acting credit. Continue reading …

SILENT NIGHT – Princess Diana was ‘mortified’ when she found out about royal family's Christmas tradition. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Christmas classics, fine firs and popular proteins. Take the quiz here …

NAUGHTY LIST – Kim Kardashian riles up social media with 'Santa Baby' music video fans are calling 'disturbing.' Continue reading...

LIFESAVING MOVE – Quick-thinking student saves a choking classmate. See video …

WATCH

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden rewarded murderers while ignoring the innocent and their families. See video …

BROOKE SLUSSER – There won't be women's sports if trans policies continue. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.