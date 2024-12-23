University of Minnesota looking for ‘gender diverse’ kids to play with transgender dolls for research project

The University of Minnesota (UMN) is offering to pay parents of transgender and "gender diverse" children to have their kids play with unconventional dolls, complete with genitals and sex organs.

"We are looking to hear from transgender and gender diverse children between the ages of 5 and 10 years old and their parents about a new hands-on activity to help talk about gender and bodies," the National Center for Gender Spectrum Health (NCGSH) at UMN wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

"Children and parents will meet a few times in groups with others to play with and give us ideas about the activities," they added.

UMN noted that they will pay between $20 and $60 per group for the study.

Further information on the eligibility screener revealed that families will be asked for feedback on a new therapeutic tool, called MyGender Dolls.

MyGender dolls consist of bodies that vary in age, shape and skin color "so that all kids can see themselves represented and communicate how they see themselves. With over 100 different clothing, accessory and hair options, kids will have a lot of choices for self-expression through this tool," according to the UMN website.

Created by transgender and gender diverse artists, MyGender Dolls are sets of two-dimensional dolls with accompanying internal sex organs and external genitals.

The dolls are intended to be used by a "gender competent therapist" who works with young children and adolescents for the purpose of "gender exploration."

NCGSH at UMN held a double match fundraiser for MyGender Dolls. Every dollar donated is said to be matched by two members of the program in the Human Sexuality Leadership Council.

It is unclear if any families signed up for the research project. UMN did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.