Democrats in retreat, with voters saying that the party is no longer a ‘friend of the working class’: report

New research shows that some voters are disillusioned with the Democratic Party in a study run by Democratic polling firm, Navigator Research.

One participant in the study compared the Democratic Party to an ostrich that has "their heads in the sand and are absolutely committed to their own ideas, even when they’re failing." Another study participant said that the Democratic Party was "not a friend of the working class anymore," in comments that have been echoed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The focus group data was shared with Politico and revealed widespread voter dissatisfaction with the direction of the Democratic Party.

The focus groups were split into three categories, per Politico: "young men in battleground states who voted for Biden in 2020 and Trump in 2024; voters in battleground states who voted for Biden in 2020 but didn’t vote at all in 2024; and voters in blue states who had previously voted for Democrats, a third party candidate or didn’t vote in 2020 but voted for Trump in 2024."

"This weakness they see, [Democrats] not getting things done, not being able to actually fight for people — is something that needs to be figured out," director of polling and analytics at Navigator Research, Rachel Russell, told Politico. "It might not be the message, it might be the policy. It might be something a little bit deeper that has to be addressed by the party."

"I think what the Democratic elites and their politicians believe is often very different from what the average Democratic voter is," a Georgia voter said. "The elites that run the Democratic Party — I think they’re way too obsessed with appealing to these very far-left social progressivism that’s very popular on college campuses."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent, has publicly criticized the Democratic Party for its stance on working-class voters.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them," wrote Sanders in a Nov. 6 post.

