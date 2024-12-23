Kim Kardashian’s ‘Santa Baby’ video labeled ‘disturbing’ and ‘weird’ by fans

Kim Kardashian's cover of "Santa Baby" has fans talking, leaving many "confused."

On Sunday, the reality television star shared the music video for her take on the Christmas song. Kardashian, 44, was seen in home-video style filming, crawling on her hands and knees in a blonde bob wig.

Kardashian crawled passed a donkey next to the Virgin Mary, Jesus raiding the refrigerator and a woman trimming a Christmas tree.

The Skims founder wore a blue top, beige leggings that exposed her underwear, socks and heels as she crawled her way to Santa Claus.

Eventually, Kardashian did make it to the jolly old man and ran her fingers up his leg before the camera panned away to reveal another A-lister, "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

Kardashian's project, directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis and produced by Travis Barker, had the internet in an uproar right before the holiday.

"This is disturbing. And she claims she is Christian. This is absurd," one user wrote on Kardashian's Instagram post.

"I am so confused. Kim what are you doing," another person wrote.

"This is weird button," another user wrote. A fourth added, "This is so cringe and weird. Your time has passed honey take a seat."

"Why??? I always knew she was Demonic! She just confirmed it," another user wrote.

"This is the weirdest thing I have seen in a while," another user wrote.

Among fans questioning Kardashian's choice of a music video in her comment section, there were several users who praised her for being a "genius."

"Dope on all levels," one user wrote.

Another added, "Art those that get it get it!" A third wrote, "Love this.. the whole alternative 70s vibe is working."

Kardashian's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is not the first time fans have criticized Kardashian for misusing religious objects.

In November, Kardashian was lambasted on social media for posing in one of her Skims' bra and underwear sets while wearing a rosary prominently around her neck.

The post was flooded with negative commentary, including, "Why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked … like wtaf."

"Wearing a cross while being half naked. [Would you] make a mockery out of other religions too?" another user wrote.

A third added, "The Holy Rosary is NOT a fashion accessory."