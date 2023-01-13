Expand / Collapse search
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report

Richard Allen, 50, faces murder charges in connection with the Feb. 14, 2017, killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13 in Indiana

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen walks into Indiana courthouse Video

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen walks into Indiana courthouse

Richard Allen, the suspect accused of killing two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017, attended a Friday hearing in Carroll County.

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared shackled in a Carroll County, Indiana, courtroom Friday for hearings regarding his trial date and jury selection.

Indiana authorities in October arrested Allen, 50, in connection with the Feb. 14, 2017, killings of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. He is being held on $20 million bond

The suspect reportedly mouthed "I love you" to two women taken to the front of the courtroom, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis.

Judge Fran Gull cast doubt on Allen's March 23 trial date, saying there is "extraordinary, voluminous evidence" in the case that must be shared with the defense, according to FOX 59.

Gull also ultimately decided that jurors would have to come from a different county because it would be "difficult if not impossible" to find jurors in Carroll County who have not been at least somewhat involved in the case and because moving the trial to a different county altogether would be too costly, the outlet reported.

Family and friends of the victims also live in Delphi, which is located in Carroll County.

German and Williams were found murdered more than five years ago after German's sister dropped the pair off at the entrance of a hiking trail the day prior.

Indiana police say German used her cellphone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before her and Williams' bodies were found on Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail. German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the pair "down the hill."

Authorities are asking anyone who may know anything about the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.