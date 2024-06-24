Defense to claim due process violations made in FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FACE OFF: Don't miss the Fox News Simulcast of the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Stay in the know for more updates here.

US V TRUMP – Trump's defense to claim due process violations made in FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

BOWMAN'S BLUNDER – 'Squad' Democrat may be first to lose seat in Congress after costliest primary ever. Continue reading …

‘NOT CONNECTED’ – Mother of woman allegedly murdered by illegal immigrant shreds Biden in statement. Continue reading …

IT'S OWL OVER – Popular food chain closing dozens of locations: ‘Pressure from current market.’ Continue reading …

‘THE WRONG PERSON’ – SEE IT: Video shows DA George Gascon's No. 2 getting arrested after interfering in police stop. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

LEGAL BATTLE – Tennessee sued over law banning adults from helping minors get abortions without parental consent. Continue reading …

CULTURE WAR – GOP lines up culture war-heavy spending bills targeting military abortions, drag shows. Continue reading …

MIGRANT CRIME – CNN Presidential Debate: Illegal immigration looms as top issue, amid outrage over 12-year-old girl's murder. Continue reading …

'PRO-TERRORIST PROPAGANDA' – Elite university's 'disturbing' Hamas connection probed by lawmakers. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

-

MEDIA

‘SLIPPERY EEL’ – Adam Carolla says he's leaving 'horrible' California, pans 'sociopathic' Newsom. Continue reading …

'OLD SCHOOL' – MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell questions whether Biden's top advisers are too old and White to prepare him for showdown. Continue reading …

PUSHING BACK – Rep. Ritchie Torres calls out NY Times 'bias' for not interviewing him for story about his anti-Israel critics. Continue reading …

REAL QUESTION – Why the big debate question is not Biden’s stamina but Trump’s discipline. Continue reading …

STUNNING SHRUG – MSNBC host brushes off illegal immigrant killing young girl: 'That's one out of 11 million.’ Continue reading …



-

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Biden's bar is terribly low. Trump needs to do to these 5 things to win. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The Biden versus Trump showdown, part one. Continue reading …

-

PRIME TIME

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – The only thing Biden is in command of is this country's decline. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden's goal Thursday is to make Trump snap. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – ‘Jacked-up Joe’ will be at CNN's Presidential Debate. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden's entire presidency is predicated on a lie that he and the media sold the public. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

‘TRIAL BY AMBUSH’ – Alec Baldwin files fifth attempt to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge. Continue reading …

DEBATE QUIZ – Complete the Famous Quote. Take the quiz here …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, US independence and more. Take the quiz here …

GO CATS GO! – Florida Panthers win Stanley Cup in thrilling Game 7 over Edmonton Oilers. Continue reading …

HOG WILD – A female red river hog has joined the crew at the Nashville Zoo. Tot was the second red river hog born there. See video …

-

WATCH

NICOLE PARKER – There's no accountability in Gavin Newsom's state. See video …

SHERIFF MARK LAMB – The Biden admin should be taking the blame for a lot of these crimes. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"We begin tonight in the middle of the woods in northern Maryland, where the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has been hiding out at Camp David for days. So what's Joe doing for an entire week off behind closed doors? Nobody seems to know. But rest assured, hyper-caffeinated, jacked-up Joe will likely make an appearance on Thursday's debate stage."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn











-

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

-

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.