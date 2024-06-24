Rep. Ritchie Torres calls out NY Times 'bias' for not interviewing him for story about his anti-Israel critics

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., accused The New York Times of "bias" for a report largely focused on his pro-Israel stance but failed to interview him for the story.

On Saturday, the Times published a story titled "The Gaza War Is Dividing the L.G.B.T.Q. Community" which put a spotlight on the apparent tensions that have bubbled up in the gay community of Fire Island Pines.

Torres, who the Times noted is the first openly gay Afro-Latino member of Congress, was featured on a flag in Trailblazers Park alongside other historic LGBTQ figures for Pride Month. But the flag honoring Torres was quickly torn down by the gay activist group ACT-UP and was replaced with other flags, one of them honoring "queer Palestinians," according to the Times.

DEMOCRAT RIPS NY MAG ‘ANTI-ISRAEL HIT PIECE’ ON HIM USING WRONG PHOTO: ‘NOT ALL BLACK PEOPLE LOOK THE SAME’



"The author of The NY Times piece — who never bothered to interview me— had a sensational narrative in mind (a divided LGBTQ community!) and found a few quotes from a few fringe figures to confirm the story he wishes to tell," Torres reacted to the report on X.

The report did cite Torres' initial response to his flag being taken down, writing earlier this month, "Did it ever occur to them that Hamas is a barbaric oppressor of Queer Palestinians? That a Queer Palestinian is far freer and safer in Israel than in a Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas."

"Did the author ever wonder to himself: Is the LGBTQ community truly divided? Or are we mistaking a visible vocal minority for a majority?" Torres continued, slamming the report.

The Times quoted a pro-Palestinian activist who told the paper, "I think queer people are mostly on one side of the debate," adding,"It feels like queer people are coming out for Palestine in a really large way."

"Indeed, members of the L.G.B.T.Q. community overwhelmingly self-identify as politically liberal or moderate, according to polls. A majority of Democrats have disapproved of Israel’s actions since at least last November, one month after the war began, according to Gallup surveys," the Times then wrote, appearing to agree with the pro-Palestian activist.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT CONDEMNS ‘HARASSMENT AND INTIMIDATION’ OF JEWISH STUDENTS ON CAMPUSES: ‘NOT ABOUT FREE SPEECH’

While the paper didn't interview Torres, the Times did, however, speak with ACT-UP activist Jason Rosenberg, who slammed Torres, saying, "We thought Ritchie was a poor choice to be honored, especially this year, because he has been supporting Israel’s policies."

Torres, in turn, blasted the Times reporter for giving such a platform to Rosenberg, who he accused of "celebrating" the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, sharing a screenshot of Rosenberg sharing another X user's post reading "rooting for everyone resisting oppression."

DEMOCRATIC REP. RITCHIE TORRES SAYS ILHAN OMAR'S POLICIES WOULD LEAD TO MORE DEAD ISRAELIS AND PALESTINIANS

"Although he interviews Jason Rosenberg, who has been caught celebrating October 7th, the author couldn’t be bothered to interview the sitting Congressman who is the very subject of the article. Bias," Torres wrote.

"Jason Rosenberg celebrated October 7th on October 7th! Yet a NY Times reporter considered him more worthy of an interview than a sitting Congressman who condemns October 7th," the lawmaker followed with the screenshot from Rosenberg's X account.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Torres has stood out among Democrats on Capitol Hill for his outspoken support of Israel and has repeatedly attacked the media's anti-Israel bias.

Earlier this month, Torres knocked New York Magazine for what he called an "anti-Israel hit piece" against him that mistakenly used a photo of Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado instead of him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado," Torres scolded the magazine.

"Not all Black people look the same," he added.

New York Magazine later corrected the image and issued an editor's note acknowledging the mistake.