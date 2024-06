Welcome to the first in a series of special Debate Quizzes from Fox News Digital, in the run-up to the "CNN Presidential Debate" on Thursday night.

How well do you remember some of the most hard-hitting, newsworthy and surprising debate lines? Can you complete the famous quotes?

Test your memory with our eight-question quiz below. App users: click here.

During a 1960 presidential debate against Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy said, "We can no longer afford ____. I want people all over the world to look to the United States again, to feel that we're on the move, to feel that our high noon is in the future." "a Republican candidate"

"to be second best"

"to lend money to other countries"

"the Cold War" In the 1980 debate, moderator Jon Breen asked to turn off Ronald Reagan's microphone, to which Reagan responded, "I am paying for this microphone, _____." "Mr. Breen"

"Mr. Green"

"Mr. Sheen"

"Mr. Clean" Ronald Reagan garnered cheers from the audience and laughter from rival Walter Mondale when he said in 1984, "I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's ______." "lack of life experience"

"youth and inexperience"

"age and inability to lead"

"greenness and lack of experience" During a 1988 debate, Dan Quayle compared his experience on Capitol Hill to that of John F. Kennedy. Lloyd Bentsen responded, "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, _____." "you're not him"

"you're not worthy of comparison"

"you're no Jack Kennedy"

"you're not the same" Hillary Clinton, in a 2016 debate pledge to raise taxes on the wealthy, said, "My Social Security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald's, assuming he can't figure out how to get out of it." Donald Trump responded, "Such a ______." "nasty woman"

"lie"

"childish thing to say"

"horrible lady" In a 2012 debate, Mitt Romney said the U.S. Navy was the smallest it had been since 1917. Barack Obama responded, "We have fewer ships than we did in 1916. Well, governor, we also have fewer _____, because the nature of our military's changed." "bows and arrows"

"chariots and swords"

"horses and bayonets"

"tridents and spears" In a 1980 debate, Jimmy Carter was digging into Ronald Reagan's stance on nationalized health insurance. Reagan quipped in response, "There _____." "are plenty of matters to discuss"

"you go again"

"he goes"

"it is" Moderator Bernard Shaw asked Michael Dukakis a graphic hypothetical in a 1988 debate: whether he would favor the death penalty if his wife were raped and murdered. Dukakis answered, "No, I don't, Bernard, and I think you know that ______." "is an inappropriate hypothetical to pose"

"I've opposed the death penalty during all of my life"

"my stance will not change"

"I'm a stark opponent of the death penalty"

We'll have more fresh debate quizzes later this week! Check back on Wednesday and Thursday.

