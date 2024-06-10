American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, US independence and more

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of knowledge of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season.

This week's quiz is headlined by country music and comic strip legends, Taylor Swift tunes and the circus-act career path of a legendary movie star. Can you get all eight questions right?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which performer just set a record for largest crowd at a ticketed concert in U.S. history, performing on June 16 in front of over 110,000 people at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas?</h3><ul><li>Lizzo</li><li>Madonna</li><li>George Strait</li><li>Morgan Wallen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The comic strip "Thimble Theatre" debuted in 1919 —&nbsp;and was later renamed for which character (who was not introduced until 1929 but whose exploits proved wildly popular)?</h3><ul><li>Popeye</li><li>Fat Albert</li><li>Betty Boop</li><li>Bugs Bunny</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these 13 colonies abstained from voting in favor of or against the Declaration of Independence in 1776?</h3><ul><li>Maryland</li><li>New York</li><li>Pennsylvania</li><li>South Carolina</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these living-legend actors worked as a lion tamer in a circus before becoming a movie star?</h3><ul><li>The Rock</li><li>Angelina Jolie</li><li>Christopher Walken</li><li>Sigourney Weaver</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which American woman won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1938?</h3><ul><li>Pearl Buck</li><li>Emily Dickinson</li><li>Edith Wharton</li><li>Margaret Mitchell</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Founding Fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826, the 50-year anniversary of American independence —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the two-word name of Taylor Swift's first hit single, released in June 2006?</h3><ul><li>"Our Song"</li><li>"Speak Now"</li><li>"Love Story"</li><li>"Tim McGraw"</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Samuel Hopkins received the first U.S. patent in 1790 to help improve which of these products needed to feed the new nation's growth?</h3><ul><li>Beaver traps</li><li>Wagon wheels</li><li>Potash fertilizer</li><li>Rifled gun barrels</li></ul></section>

