American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, US independence and more

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!
The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of knowledge of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current news and the sights and sounds of the season.
This week's quiz is headlined by country music and comic strip legends, Taylor Swift tunes and the circus-act career path of a legendary movie star. Can you get all eight questions right?
To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.
Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.
For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle
(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)