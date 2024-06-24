Fox News host Jesse Watters gives former President Trump advice ahead of the CNN presidential debate on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's goal Thursday is to make Trump snap. He'll be fighting dirty. Every shot will be below the belt. "You're a twice impeached, bigoted, bankrupted, convicted felon."

Trump is muted when Biden is trashing him, so he needs to compose himself. Say "Namaste." When Biden's time is up, react calmly. Don't take the bait because Biden is going to make the debate all about Trump because Joe doesn't have a record to run on.

