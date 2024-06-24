Expand / Collapse search
Media

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's goal Thursday is to make Trump snap

It's fight night in Washington, Watters says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters says former President Trump should be 'calm' and 'relaxed' during the CNN presidential debate.

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives former President Trump advice ahead of the CNN presidential debate on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Biden's goal Thursday is to make Trump snap. He'll be fighting dirty. Every shot will be below the belt. "You're a twice impeached, bigoted, bankrupted, convicted felon."  

CNN HOST CUTS OFF TRUMP SPOKESWOMAN FOR CRITICIZING NETWORK DEBATE MODERATORS: 'I'M GOING TO STOP THIS' 

Trump is muted when Biden is trashing him, so he needs to compose himself. Say "Namaste." When Biden's time is up, react calmly. Don't take the bait because Biden is going to make the debate all about Trump because Joe doesn't have a record to run on.  

Trump needs to make the debate all about the American people. "Joe is trying to lock me up instead of the illegals raping and murdering our women and children. I never went bankrupt. Bidenomics is bankrupting our country." The Biden camp is feeling the pressure.  

