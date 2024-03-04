Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

CRUNCH TIME – Supreme Court decision on case barring Trump from Colorado's 2024 ballot could arrive Monday. Continue reading …

NOT OVER YET – Haley ends Trump's undefeated streak with first primary victory ahead of Super Tuesday. Continue reading …

KILLING TIME – Bryan Kohberger trial delay lets him build alibi, concerns raised about memory of lone witness. Continue reading …

TAKING ACTION – Cruz's bill would hold Hamas-linked UNRWA accountable in US courts. Continue reading …

CHANGED THE LOCKS – Squatters seized homeowner's property while he cared for sick wife: 'Very frustrating.' Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘SANCTUARY’ NEAR YOU? – Here are all the jurisdictions who do not cooperate with ICE. Continue reading …

ONE STEP CLOSER – Congressional leaders unveil bill to fund the government, avert shutdown. Continue reading …

TECH RACE – House AI task force chair talks 'short-term' legislative goals. Continue reading …

BASHING BIDEN'S PLANS – Major conservative group unveils new website to target president's economic policies. Continue reading …



MEDIA

‘DOES NOT CONDONE’ – US Agency for Global Media looking into anti-White posts allegedly sent by chief information officer. Continue reading …

MOVING LOWER – Rent prices easing amid 'apartment-building boom,' expert says. Continue reading …

‘IT’S TRAUMATIC’ – Christian monk says disgraced Biden prosecutor ruined his life for 'political gain.' Continue reading …

ADMIN ‘POLICY’? – CNN host demands Mayorkas respond to Trump claim on Biden welcoming migrants to change ‘electoral dynamics.’ Continue reading …







OPINION

JILL SIMONIAN – The disturbing reality behind Read Across America. Continue reading …

KELLY HYMAN – Scott Peterson’s conviction faces surprising challenge 20 years later. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

OFF THE MARKET – Star’s home sells for over $4 million after finding buyer in less than two weeks. Continue reading …

‘CAN’T STOP ME NOW’ – Rock star reinvents himself with swing and country music. Continue reading …

AROMATHERAPY – Familiar scents could help improve memory and ease depression, new study finds. Continue reading …

SISTER ACT – Identical twins allegedly traded places after two Amish children killed. Continue reading …

GOING DOWN – Watch this bear shimmy skillfully down a tree – no trouble at all! – at Sequoia Park Zoo in California. See video …







WATCH

MARK LEVIN – Biden created this 'anarchy.' See video …

TREY GOWDY – Democrat Katie Porter doesn't want the murder of Laken Riley to change anything. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.