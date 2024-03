Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Lawmakers are finally rolling out a bill to fund part of the federal government for fiscal year 2024 on Sunday, bringing Congress closer to averting a partial government shutdown come March 8.

If passed it will take Congress another step toward putting to bed a battle that's led to historic levels of dysfunction, particularly within the House of Representatives.

The 1,050-page legislation is a package of six bills dealing with departments and agencies whose funding expires on Friday – dealing with agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); the Departments of Justice and Commerce; Energy and Water Development; the Department of the Interior; and Transportation and housing.

Both Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were quick to claim victory after the deal was announced.

Johnson’s office touted modest cuts to key agencies that have been criticized by conservatives, including a 10% cut to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a 6% cut to the FBI, and a 7% cut to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Schumer, meanwhile, said in a statement that the bill "fully funds" a federal food program aimed at women, infants and children (WIC) and includes infrastructure investments.

Both touted additional help for U.S. military veterans.