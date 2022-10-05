Debbie Collier murder: $2.4K Venmo payment 'very close' to sum daughter’s boyfriend owed in fines, sources say

The day before deputies discovered Georgia office manager Debbie Collier dead in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, she sent a mysterious money transfer to her daughter along with a confusing message.

"They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flowerpot by the door," she wrote to her daughter, Amanda Bearden, along with the $2,385 Venmo payment.

The sum Bearden received the day her mother went missing is "very close" to the amount her live-in boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich, owed in probation fines, two law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Viewers of the "Grizzly True Crime" podcast revealed the connection Monday, after adding up a series of imposed fines and calculating payments Giegerich had already made.

The math, according to the sources, could be thrown off slightly by additional fees added. The sum had not been paid to probation as of Wednesday morning.

The billing coordinator at the Athens-Clarke County Probation Department said the details of the fines were confidential and could not be discussed over the phone.

Collier’s husband, Steven Collier, reported her missing on Sept. 10 around 6 p.m., and she was last seen alive about 2.5 hours earlier leaving a Family Dollar store in Clayton, a 90-minute drive north. A Habersham County deputy discovered her remains the following afternoon a quarter-mile into the woods off Georgia Route 15, near her abandoned vehicle.

She was unclothed, partially burned and grasping a small tree at the bottom of an embankment, according to documents provided by the sheriff’s office. Many of her belongings had been burned as well, and they recovered her purse and cellphone at the scene.

Habersham investigators said Friday that they had not recovered the transferred money.

Two days before Collier’s disappearance, Bearden and Giegerich moved back to Athens from Maryland, where they had been living with her brother, Habersham County Investigator George Cason told reporters last week.

Investigators have not publicly named any suspect or person of interest in the case. Police served a search warrant at Bearden’s home in the days after the slaying, but they have not revealed what, if anything, they found there.

Giegerich told Fox News Digital last week that the couple had no involvement in the crime and that they were "scared" themselves, sleeping behind barricaded doors as Collier's killer remains unidentified.