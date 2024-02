Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A New York man lunged at police officers with a knife Saturday morning after they responded to a domestic 911 call at his home – stabbing a rookie cop multiple times before another opened fire and killed him, bodycam video shows.

Speaking at a news conference outside Stony Brook University Hospital, where the injured officer was treated, Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Robert Waring said the suspect's wife told dispatchers "her husband was acting violent."

Three officers responded around 9:10 a.m., and two approached the front door. As soon as they got on the porch, Waring said, Taiquell Woodson, 33, charged out with a large knife.

The officer fell down the steps and into snow on the front lawn, Waring said. Woodson pounced, stabbing him multiple times in the right arm before attempting to stab him in the chest.

"Woodson jumps on top of him with a knife, and he starts stabbing the officer, clearly attempting to kill him," Waring said.

"Fortunately," he added, "the knife did not penetrate through the officer's vest.

The second officer attempted to use his Taser.

When that failed, the third officer opened fire. The whole fight lasted about 5 seconds, Waring said.

Doctors said the officer had additional injuries to his face, both hands and both arms and needed a tourniquet at the scene to stop the bleeding.

Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on Woodson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The stabbed officer was driven to a local hospital, where emergency room staff "stabilized" him, before a helicopter carried him to a larger one in Stony Brook, where doctors treated "complex" wounds and possible nerve damage to his dominant hand.

"We're very fortunate that he's alive," Dr. James Vosswinkel told reporters outside the hospital in a news conference shared to the police department's Facebook. "And overall, these wounds were not life-threatening."

None of the three officers involved have been on the job for more than a year and a half, Waring said, before praising their training and response.

"I want to be clear -- this was a justified shooting," he said. "Without the decisive actions of these officers, one of our officers would've been killed…I am grateful that my officers will be going home to their families."

The injured officer has since been released from the hospital, police told Fox News Digital. Additional information about his recovery was not available.

Woodson had at least one prior arrest in Riverhead, New York, on a robbery charge.

Fox News' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.