DC locals react to new mask mandate: 'I'll comply with whatever they want'

I don't mind another month

Jon Michael Raasch
By Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
D.C. residents weary of extended mask mandate: 'It's a slippery slope'

Washington, D.C. – D.C. locals are ready for another winter spent in masks telling Fox News they believe extending the indoor mask mandate is a good idea despite potential harms to local business.

Days before the indoor mask mandate was set to expire, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the order through February 28. The Mayor noted in her address that despite COVID-19 cases falling in the district, hospitals remain under duress. 

"I'll comply with whatever they want, right? But I think it's a slippery slope," Jon, a D.C. resident told Fox News. 

"I think being over [omicron] for the most part, numbers going down, I think it's a little extreme to be extending it," he said of the mandate. 

Carlos told Fox News, "It's a little bit annoying, but you just kind of put up with it for now."

"The mandate is a little too much I think," said another D.C. local named Kristian, "but I'll still wear it to let people be comfortable." 

Other residents were more enthusiastic about the mask mandate extension. 

"She should have never dropped it in the beginning," Angela said.

Mike, said in an interview, "There will be more variants to come. And as it relates to doing business, it's just going to be difficult for, I think another six months."

Roy told Fox News, "I think it's a good idea. Better be safe than sorry."

"I don't see why anybody would have a problem with it, except for maybe a small restaurant owners," he continued.  

One D.C. resident, Nick, who works in the restaurant industry said that the mask mandate has been easy to follow. 

"I don't mind doing it for another month," he said. 

"It's been hurting in the food industry significantly. Business is completely down, and everything is practically the same way it was like March 2020," said Victoria, who also works in the food industry. 

"I'm picking up my third job now just to make up for the money that's missing," she told Fox News.

The mask mandate extension comes after D.C. recently began proof of vaccine and ID requirements for restaurants, gyms, and other venues on Jan 15. 

"I sympathize a little bit with the restaurant workers up at the front who are now acting as bouncers, checking everybody's cards and IDs," Jon said of restaurant workers who must enforce that the mandates are followed. 

"It's been slow recently, feel like I haven't been making as much as I was maybe four or five months ago," Nick said. 

"I feel like it'll pick up once people get used to, you know, all the mandates that are in place," he added. 

Angelica told Fox News, "We're hoping that everything gets better in the spring, but as of right now, it's done. It's pretty bad." 

