Washington DC
Published

Washington DC man arrested for shooting police officer

The officer is 'home and recovering well from his injuries,' the police chief said

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for shooting a police officer in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening. 

Davon Easton was taken into custody by the US Marshals and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

The officer who was struck is "home and recovering well from his injuries," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said Tuesday. 

An officer was struck in Northwest DC on Sunday evening and is now home and recovering. 

An officer was struck in Northwest DC on Sunday evening and is now home and recovering.  (WTTG)

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers observed a man who "appeared to be very suspicious" and tried to make contact with him, according to Contee. 

"As the officers were getting out of the car, the suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of MPD officers," Contee said. 

NYPD OFFICER DIES OF HIS INJURIES FOLLOWING HARLEM SHOOTING THAT KILLED HIS PARTNER

One officer was struck in the hand and the bullet ricocheted off his head, FOX 5 DC reports

A firearm with an extended magazine was recovered in a nearby residence. 

A firearm with an extended magazine was recovered in a nearby residence.  (Metropolitan Police Department)

Law enforcement barricaded the area for several hours, but the suspect got away. Members of the US Marshals' Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force arrested Easton on Tuesday. 

A firearm with an extended magazine was recovered inside a nearby residence on the night of the shooting. 

Police barricaded the area for several hours but were not able to apprehend the suspect. 

Police barricaded the area for several hours but were not able to apprehend the suspect.  (WTTG)

"This is a very real example of the dangers our officers face when they are serving and protecting in Washington, D.C.," Contee said. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

