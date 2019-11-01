A Family Journey to the Ark Encounter

Television personality and author, Megan Alexander, recently took a family road trip to visit the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. Megan has always been fascinated by the biblical account of Noah’s Ark, and was excited to take her young boys to visit this modern-day replica.

During their day at the Ark Encounter, Megan’s family explored exhibits about Noah and how his family lived aboard the Ark and cared for the animals during the flood. They experienced what the living quarters may have looked like and met some of the Ark’s animals at the Ararat Ridge Zoo. Plus, the kids enjoyed a new family playground!

This family-friendly themed attraction near Cincinnati also features zip lines and a timber-frame restaurant. For more information and tickets, visit: ArkEncounter.com