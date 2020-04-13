NYC under high wind warning, storm threatens 'damaging' gusts to 70 mph in cities where tents set up for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A powerful storm system behind a deadly severe outbreak in the South is bringing the threat of fierce winds to the epicenter of the nation's coronavirus outbreak, where the medical response has included tents forecasters warn "could be damaged" by the gusts.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said "damaging wind gusts" are possible Monday from the Washington, D.C., and New York City metro areas all the way up to Boston.

"Power outages are going to be imminent across portions of the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast later today, with wind gusts in excess of 50 to 70 miles per hour," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "That's almost hurricane-force winds for some of these heavily-populated areas stretching from D.C. down toward Philadelphia and up into New York City."

The "multi-faceted" storm system is bringing unusually strong wind gusts, which are expected across much of the East Coast Monday along with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

While gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be widespread, there is a particular concern across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts, where wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph.

"That's going to be the legacy of this storm," Dean said.

The NWS has issued high wind warnings are in effect for Philadelphia, New York City, most of Connecticut up into Boston, along with coastal flood warnings.

Forecasters are warning that damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, with "widespread" power outages expected.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the NWS said. "If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows."

In New York City, where there are more than 103,208 COVID-19 cases reported and 6,898 deaths, a 68-bed field hospital using tents has been operational in the city's Central Park. Other medical facilities in the region also have used tents outside to either screen or treat patients as part of the COVID-19 response.

Forecasters warned Monday that even those structures may be impacted by the high winds.

"Even sturdy and well secured tent structures could be damaged," the NWS said.

The storm system creating the fierce winds in the Northeast is blamed for an outbreak of tornadoes across the South that's left at least 17 dead.

Dean said as a cold front sweeps across the eastern U.S., conditions will improve by Monday night, but the threat for severe weather remains for parts of Georgia, Florida, and up toward the Carolinas into Virginia.

"So the next several hours are going to be critical," she said on "Fox & Friends." "These storms are going to weaken, thankfully, but we still have many hours to go."

