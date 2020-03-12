Coronavirus forces these major US cancellations: Entertainment, NBA, MLB spring training and more

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

However, for precaution reasons, many American institutions are shutting down to stop the outbreak.

BASKETBALL

The NBA has suspended its entire season until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz were to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was immediately canceled and the affected player was not in the arena, according to an NBA statement.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the statement read. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NBA shutdown could cost teams well into the hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

The NCAA announced Thursday it has canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments over the coronavirus outbreak.

College athletics’ governing body made the decision to cancel the event hours after several conferences decided to cancel their own respective men’s and women’s tournaments due to the outbreak. Additionally, all other winter and spring sports championships were canceled.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to [the] spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement read.

CORONAVIRUS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball announced Thursday it will cancel the rest of spring training and delay the start of the regular season for at least two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

MLB followed in the footsteps of the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer in deciding to put their seasons on hold. The NBA and NHL both suspended their seasons.

"MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," the league said in a statement. "Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4:00 p.m. (ET) today, forthcoming Spring Training games have been canceled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.

"MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible."

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus."

ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure, which are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim, will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City says it is closing all three of its locations in the city starting Friday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The museum, popular with art lovers and tourists, said it would remain closed indefinitely and its buildings will undergo a deep cleaning. Met President Daniel Weiss said there were no confirmed cases tied to the museum.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tours, awards shows, conventions and festivals on Thursday announced cancellations and postponements at a rapid clip, with concert tours being postponed, movie releases shifting and Broadway going dark.

The television industry continued Thursday to forgo audiences and large gatherings for its shows and events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.