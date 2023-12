Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A former Tennessee police officer involved in the La Vergne Police Department sex scandal has filed a lawsuit against the city for race discrimination.

Former La Vergne Sgt. Lewis Powell filed a lawsuit last week against the city, Mayor Jason Cole, the city's HR Director Andrew Patton and former Police Chief Chip Davis, court records show.

Powell was fired from the department after an internal investigation late last year revealed he was having a sexual affair with a female colleague. The probe found that now-former female officer Maegan Hall was having affairs with multiple male colleagues, leading to her firing, as well as the termination of four other officers – including Powell. Three other officers were suspended following the investigation.

Weeks later, the department’s Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis was also fired after city officials determined he "was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved."

DISGRACED TN POLICE CHIEF RECEIVED EXPLICIT PHOTOS OF MAEGAN HALL ON BURNER PHONE: COURT DOCS

The internal investigation, released on Dec. 28 of last year, found that the escapades among the officers in the department took place at their homes, in hotels and at parties. One incident was allegedly carried out during a booze-fueled hot tub party where Hall reportedly took off her top at one officer’s house.

There were also two reported on-duty affairs in which Hall was accused of performing oral sex on Powell and another officer at the police station and in the department’s gym.

In his lawsuit, which was filed last week, Powell, who is Black, argues that he was unfairly treated due to the color of his skin, WKRN reported. The suit cites that White officers were allowed to remain on the force following the scandal, while he was terminated.

EX-TENNESSEE COP MAEGAN HALL BREAKS SILENCE ON SEX SCANDAL THAT ROCKED POLICE DEPARTMENT

"They terminated and defamed all the officers involved – except for those who were white and male – based at least partly on racial prejudice," the suit states.

Powell argues that he had a casual fling with a female coworker, but that he did not break department rules with the relationship, and was never reprimanded by police leadership if he did break policy.

EX-TENNESSEE COP AT CENTER OF SEX-ROMP SCANDAL CLAIMS SHE WAS SEXUALLY 'GROOMED' IN NEW LAWSUIT

Powell claims that his former boss, Chief Davis, instructed him to "deny that anything had even occurred at all" between him and Hall as city leadership caught wind of the sex scandal, WKRN reported.

The suit claims that city’s Mayor Cole and the department became "aroused with righteous indignation that his officers had committed fornication under his watch" following the discovery of the scandal, and that "Mayor Cole and Director Patton determined to get to the bottom of the situation and uncover every juicy detail."

"The city is unable to comment on pending litigation," the City of La Vergne told Fox News Digital.

TENNESSEE SEX-ROMP COP SCANDAL: POLICE CHIEF FIRED AFTER CITY DISCOVERS HE KNEW OF ESCAPADES AMONG OFFICERS

Powell also argued that Patton and Davis monitored his moves amid the investigation through a GPS tracker on his work-issued cellphone.

Powell’s lawsuit comes after Hall filed a suit against the city, as well as Davis and Powell, in March claiming she was sexually "groomed" for the trysts with colleagues.

"Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators," Hall’s lawsuit argues. "In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The suit says it seeks "justice for Maegan Hall" after she was "blamed" for the scandal and reportedly nearly killed herself.

"Maegan Hall felt trapped in the role assigned to her at the City of La Vergne Police Department and, in an attempt to escape, she nearly killed herself, " the lawsuit says. "Then, the City blamed her for everything. This lawsuit seeks justice for Maegan Hall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Powell’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the recently-filed suit.

Powell is seeking $3 million in damages, attorney fees and back pay, and is asking for a jury trial.