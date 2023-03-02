Ex-Tennessee cop Maegan Hall breaks silence on sex scandal that rocked police department

Former La Vergne, Tennessee, police officer Maegan Hall has broken her silence on the sex scandal that rocked the police department and gained national attention.

"I know what most people are saying. 'You could have said no.' I get it," Hall told WTVF in an exclusive interview. "But my response to them is that I did say no, and he wouldn't take no for an answer. Eventually, I gave in from the pressure."

The interview marks the first time Hall has spoken publicly since she was fired from the police department in January after a probe found she had sexual flings with several male officers on the force, including while on duty.

The probe led to the firing of five officers: Hall, Patrol Officer Juan Lugo Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Det. Seneca Shields and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan. Three others were suspended: K-9 Officer Larry Holladay, Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl.

The internal investigation, a report for which was released Dec. 28, found that the affairs among the officers took place at their homes, in hotels and at parties. One escapade was allegedly carried out during an alcohol-fueled hot tub party where Hall reportedly took off her top at one officer’s house.

"I remember while applying for the job at the PD they described the environment as a family. But while I was aspiring to protect others, they did not protect me," Hall said in the interview.

She filed a lawsuit Monday against the city of La Vergne, former Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis, Powell and McGowan, claiming she was sexually "groomed" for the trysts.

"Where Ms. Hall sought role models at her new job, she instead found predators," the lawsuit states. "In place of offering professional development, her supervisors and the chief of police groomed her for sexual exploitation."

Her attorney added in a comment to WTVF that "Maegan wasn't looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted."

"She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited," said Wesley Clark of the firm Brazil Clark PLLC.

Hall said that since news broke of the scandal, she has received "harassing and threatening messages on my phone daily. I felt like I had been terrorized.

"My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and mental health, and they used it for their gain and their sexual pleasure," Hall said, adding that, at one point, she contemplated suicide.

She is not claiming the other officers raped her, according to WTVF, but that the details of the scandal put her in the spotlight and did not show the full picture of how the controversy unfolded.

Last month, Police Chief Davis was also fired after it was discovered that he "was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved," according to a press release from the city previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Who do you turn to when the chief of police is sexually harassing you?" Hall said. "How can I get justice when the entire system, including the chief, not only condoned such behavior but participated in it? I was lost, and I felt alone. I had no one to turn to and nowhere to go."

Hall added that she remains married to her husband and has found support through her family and faith.

"No woman should ever have to endure this type of abuse. What happened to me at La Vergne Police Department should never happen to anyone," she said.