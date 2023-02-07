Tennessee sex-romp cop scandal: Police chief fired after city discovers he knew of escapades among officers

The chief of a Tennessee police department that went viral this winter after accusations of wild sexual affairs among colleagues has been fired from his position.

Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis "was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved," according to a press release from the City of La Vergne that was provided to Fox News Digital.

The La Vergne Police Department was thrown under the national spotlight this year after it was revealed the department launched investigations into claims that former officer Maegan Hall was having affairs with multiple male colleagues, including while on-duty.

The probe led to the firing of five officers, including Hall, Patrol Officer Juan Lugo Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Detective Seneca Shields and Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan. Additionally, three other officers were suspended, including K-9 officer Larry Holladay, Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco and Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl.

Davis was initially put on paid administrative leave Monday morning and was ultimately terminated later that same day.

"There aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders. Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief," Mayor Jason Cole said in the press release. "We take the health, safety, and wellbeing of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable. We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what’s right for our officers, our city employees, and our community."

City officials had hired a third-party investigator to look into "exactly what Davis knew, and when" and found that he was aware of the sexual misconduct, according to the city. Investigators also found that he "impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct."

Davis had helped conduct the internal investigations into the officers, Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN reported.

The internal investigation, released on Dec. 28, found the escapades among the officers in Davis’ department took place at their homes, in hotels and at parties. One escapade was allegedly carried out during a booze-fueled hot tub party, where Hall reportedly took off her top at one officer’s house.

There were also two reported on-duty affairs, when Hall was accused of performing oral sex on Powell and Shields at the police station and in the department’s gym.

Recently-released transcripts of interviews between Hall and investigators show that Hall said she "cracked" after considering divorce from her husband, and her sexual escapades "kind of got out of hand."

"Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce, and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand," Hall told human resources after an investigation was launched into the scandal, according to transcripts of the exchange.

The recent transcripts also reveal how Hall tried to convince her husband, Jedidiah Hall, into a wife-swap with Magliocco and his wife, but her husband turned them down.

Before his firing, Davis condemned the officers’ behavior, saying, it was a "difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole."

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher was named interim chief and the city will launch a nationwide search for a new chief of police.