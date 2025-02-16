Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claims she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claims that she gave birth to a child fathered by Elon Musk – said to be the billionaire's 13th – in secret five months ago.

St. Clair, a conservative children's book author who previously worked for the satirical news site The Babylon Bee, made the allegation in a statement posted on Friday to X, owned by Musk, where she's amassed more than 1.1 million followers.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," St. Clair wrote Friday. "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause. I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Musk, the tech mogul leading President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has not directly responded to the claim he fathered a 13th child with St. Clair.

DOGE SCORES BIG COURT WIN, ALLOWED ACCESS DATA ON 3 FEDERAL AGENCIES

One user, sharing a screenshot of a 2020 exchange on X in which St. Clair discussed how Musk fathered multiple children and "goes through women pretty fast," wrote: "Ashley St Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk."

In response, Musk wrote: "Whoa."

St. Clair quickly responded to Musk, writing: "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded." She continued, asking when Musk would respond to her, "instead of publicly responding to smears" from someone else.

St. Clair's spokesperson, Brian Glicklich, also released a statement on her behalf on Saturday.

"Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time," Glicklich, the president and CEO of Digital Strategy Ltd, a crisis communications firm in Las Vegas, wrote on X. "It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially. We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

Over the weekend, Musk posted actively on X about a variety of unrelated subjects, including DOGE's findings, SpaceX and his new Grok artificial intelligence update.

DOGE SCORES BIG COURT WIN, ALLOWED ACCESS DATA ON 3 FEDERAL AGENCIES

St. Clair welcomed the New York Post into her luxury New York City apartment on Saturday to take photos and give an exclusive interview.

Musk purchased X, formerly Twitter, in 2022 for $44 billion. St. Clair told the Post she first began interacting with Musk through the platform in 2023.



St. Clair told the Post she later received a call from The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon asking her to fly to San Francisco, and that’s when she met Musk for the first time at Twitter headquarters.

"After the interview, I got a text from him saying ‘Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?’" St. Clair told the Post.

St. Clair said she became pregnant and was forced to keep it a secret. St. Clair told the Post that Musk funded her nearly $40,000/month apartment in Manhattan’s financial district, as well as a security detail, but their romance ended.

The Post reported viewing texts allegedly between St. Clair and Elon Musk's money manager and Neuralink CEO, Jared Birchall, backing up her claims.

"I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," she told the Post. "I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody."

Fox News Digital reached out to Neuralink seeking comment from Birchall and Musk – who owns the company – but they did not immediately respond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Musk has been a vocal critic of the declining birth rate in the West. He brought his son X Æ A-Xii, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and musician Grimes, into the Oval Office during a televised meeting with Trump last week. Musk also shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus with Grimes. Earlier, he and ex-wife Justine Wilson had six children – twins Vivian and Griffin, triplets Kai, Damian, and Saxon, and son Nevada Alexander, who died when he was 10 weeks old. Musk also has three children with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, twins Strider and Azure, and a third whose name has not been publicized.